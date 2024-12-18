Yes, Elden Ring: Nightreign will feature a "small number" of enemies from the Dark Souls series, director confirms

Elden Ring: Nightreign will feature enemies from the Dark Souls series

Game director Junya Ishizaki confirms this "small number" of enemies will be featured "thanks to the influence of the Night King"

The Elden Ring spin-off game is expected to launch next year

FromSoftware has confirmed Elden Ring: Nightreign will feature enemies from Dark Souls.

The 10th-anniversary ceremony for The Game Awards 2024 was an exciting night filled with world premiere trailers and announcements, and among them was the surprise reveal of a brand new Elden Ring spin-off game called Nightreign, a standalone co-op roguelite experience coming in 2025.

The announcement arrived alongside an action-packed trailer, but eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a few familiar faces from previous FromSoftware releases, notably Dark Souls 3's most formidable boss, the Nameless King.

Although the studio is keeping quiet about the bosses players will be able to encounter in Nightreign, game director Junya Ishizaki has now shared a teaser of what to expect.

Speaking to Famitsu (translated by Eurogamer) Ishizaki confirmed that the spin-off will feature a "small number" of enemies from the Dark Souls series "thanks to the influence of the Night King", adding that it reinforces the sense of "chaos" of the night.

What this means, we can't be sure, but the developer has since shared a teaser on social media hinting at the game's plot, which reads, "In the Night, ancestral foes await - remnants of a fire that once burned bright."

At this time, it's unclear if enemies from other FromSoftware games will appear in Nightreign, but there may be references to Bloodborne's Lady Maria and a grappling hook similar to the one used in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice featured in the game (via IGN).

There's no release date for Elden Ring: Nightreign just yet, but a network test is scheduled for next year.