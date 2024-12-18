As Marvel Rivals prepares to release its Winter Celebration update, the online shooter hits 20 million players within 2 weeks of launch

NetEase has announced that Marvel Rivals has reached 20 million players

The milestone was achieved within two weeks of the game's launch

Players will be able to obtain a free keepsake spray on December 20 to commemorate the milestone

Marvel Rivals has officially hit 20 million players within its first month of release.

That's according to NetEase, which shared a social media post announcing the significant milestone for its 6v6 multiplayer shooter.

"We are thrilled to announce that 20 million players have joined Marvel Rivals! Our gratitude for each of you is immense!" the post reads.

Marvel Rivals launched earlier this month on December 6 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC and was quick to garner over 444,000 concurrent players on Steam on its first day of release.

To celebrate the game's latest milestone, NetEase is also giving away a free commemorative spray to players to use in-game.

To obtain the freebie, you'll need to log in to the game between December 20 and January 10, 2025.

💖 We are thrilled to announce that 20 million players have joined Marvel Rivals! Our gratitude for each of you is immense!🥰The spray is ready now, and we also included this number in the spray! Thank you for helping us achieve this milestone.⏲️Log in from December 20th,… pic.twitter.com/tr0k6NYZ95December 17, 2024

This latest achievement comes just as Marvel Rivals prepares to release its Winter Celebration event, its first major content update since the game launched.

This holiday-themed patch will introduce a new limited-time 4v4 mode called Jeff's Winter Splash Festival, a Splatoon-like game that will require each team of four players to cover the surface area of the winter map in their designated color in order to win.

The update arrives on December 20 and will also feature five new themed hero skins to obtain.

If you're new to the popular hero shooter, here are the Marvel Rivals codes you can redeem for the month of December 2024 .