Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Update 2 fixes a bunch of frustrating bugs and improves global illumination on Xbox

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's latest patch has been released

Update 2 addresses a series of gameplay bugs and a save file issue

Xbox players should now find a dramatic improvement to global illumination

MachineGames has released a new patch for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle that addresses a number of quality-of-life issues.

The developer detailed the new changes in the Update 2 patch notes, which you can check out below, and it looks like it has primarily focused its attention on fixing general bugs, ranging from gameplay and graphics.

Namely, the latest patch has now fixed an issue where users' Game Slot was reported as "damaged" or missing, even though there was no actual problem.

In terms of gameplay, the first-person action game will now let players equip Indy's whip without any issues, his camera should no longer be permanently equipped, and it should no longer disappear after they use the quick-equip function.

Players on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be glad to know that MachineGames has also massively improved Global Illumination. Now, shadowed areas in-game should appear as they should be instead of unusually bright.

General

Fixed an issue where users Game Slot may be reported as being damaged, or may appear to be completely missing, when no actual problem had occurred.

Gameplay

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fixed an issue where player may be unable to equip Indy’s whip.

Fixed an issue where a player may end up with Indy’s camera permanently equipped.

Fixed an issue where player may drop and lose their camera if they use the quick-equip (“key item”) prompt to equip their camera while they are inspecting another nearby pick-up item.

Graphics

Fix to prevent “Double vision” getting stuck on screen when Indy has almost drowned. To players who have already encountered this issue, repeating the near-drown should clear the issue.

Some further improvements to reduce “stutter” from duplicated frames during cutscenes.

Missions and quests – Please note this section contains some small spoilers

Fixed an issue where Gina may not approach the secret entrance to the Vatican Treasure Chamber, blocking the mission from progressing.

Fixed an issue where Gina may go to pick the lock to the exit from the Vatican Treasure Chamber as soon as you enter the room, meaning you may miss some very important story developments.

Fixed a big hole in the floor collision around the edge of the wall around the Ziggurat in Sukhothai that the player could fall through.

PC Specific fixes

Fixed an issue where Nvidia DLSS may cause performance problems when enabled.

Fixed an issue where Nvidia Frame Generation wasn’t activated properly if HDR is in use.

Fixed an issue where Nvidia Low Latency Mode could cause performance problems when used with Frame Generation.

Fixed an issue where global illumination may be completely disabled when playing with below minimum VRAM graphics cards.

Fixed an issue where Lighting may be over bright in interior spaces if Path Tracing (Full Ray Tracing) is set to Medium or High Quality.

Known Issue: Nvidia Frame Generation may be temporarily disabled if HDR is activated for the first time. To work around this issue, disable and then re-enable DLSS. This only needs to be done once.

Xbox Specific fixes

Improvements to Global Illumination on Xbox, to fix issues where shadowed areas had appeared brighter than expected.