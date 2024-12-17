CD Projekt Red announces The Witcher in Concert to celebrate 10 years of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Ciri and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher in Concert will kick off next year to coincide with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's 10th anniversary

Shows are planned for Poland and Boston, Massachusetts, but more tour dates are to be added for Europe in 2025 and North America in 2026

Attendees can expect live music from the base game and its expansions, arranged by Wild Hunt's composer Marcin Przybyłowicz

CD Projekt Red has announced that it will celebrate 10 years of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with a concert tour.

The Witcher in Concert is set to kick off next year to coincide with the game's anniversary release in May. The tour will feature select tracks from the main game and its Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions, arranged for the occasion by Wild Hunt's composer Marcin Przybyłowicz, who will also join select stops as a special guest.

Currently, shows are planned for Poland and Boston, Massachusetts, the location of the CDPR's new hub, but more tour dates for Europe will be added in 2025, with concerts taking place in North America at the beginning of 2026.

The concert tour will feature a live orchestra rendition of the game’s memorable soundtrack and "combine cutting-edge visuals and gameplay to create an unforgettable experience."

🎶 Get ready for The Witcher in Concert! 🎶Next year, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, we’ll be going on a concert tour together with @percival_band featuring an innovative blend of cutting-edge visuals & gameplay alongside the original soundtrack.… pic.twitter.com/DrLpM1pLb6December 17, 2024

"The live celebration is further bolstered by Polish folk metal band Percival, co-composers of the game’s soundtrack, known for their iconic contributions to the game’s sound," CD Projekt Red said. "Alongside a skilled orchestra, they will bring to life beloved tracks from Geralt’s journey through the continent."

Ticket sales are expected to go live soon, and those interested can sign up here to be alerted for the pre-sale in CD Projekt Red's newsletter.

CDPR explained that the full scale of the concert series and ticket information will be unveiled over time, with updates to arrive through the official website and newsletter.

The Polish studio just announced The Witcher 4 alongside a brutal new trailer, which finally confirmed that Ciri will be the starring Witcher.