The latest Skyrim Switch 2 Edition patch addresses the port's performance issues

A 60fps performance mode has been added

Some intrusive visual bugs have been addressed, too

Bethesda Game Studios has released another big patch for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. And it's one that squarely addresses my biggest issue with the port.

Update 1.2 has been detailed in a post by the official Bethesda Game Studios account on X / Twitter. It has the usual smattering of fixes you'd expect, including addressing crashes, visual bugs, control issues, and the like.

However, the biggest change comes with the addition of an honest-to-goodness performance mode option. The port's Display settings now have a toggle that lets players swap between visual or performance priority.

The former is the Switch 2 version as you know it; a locked 30fps with crisper visual quality. The new 'prioritize performance' setting trades away some of that fidelity for a higher 60fps cap.

Some other visual oddities I made note of in my review of the Switch 2 port also appear to have been addressed. At launch, bodies of water would uncomfortably shift vertically when viewed from a distance. Additionally, distant trees and foliage would take on a strange blue tint. The update notes address these issues directly, too.

Overall, it's a robust patch that seems to address a lot of both the major and minor issues with Skyrim's Switch 2 port, thus making it much easier to recommend now.

The first patch was also swift to address its input latency issues shortly after launch, so you don't have to worry about that anymore, either.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.