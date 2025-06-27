More Resident Evil Requiem footage appeared as part of the latest Capcom Spotlight

The stream also featured brief interviews with some developers

These touch on the topic of Leon as a potential protagonist

Developer Capcom has revealed some new Resident Evil Requiem footage as part of the latest Capcom Spotlight.

The 'Creators' Message' trailer also features some members of the development team speaking about the upcoming horror game. They confirm that Resident Evil Requiem will be a single-player, offline experience with a renewed focus on scares.

The protagonist will be FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, who is described by director Koshi Nakanishi as "introverted and easily scared." The intention, he added, is to create a protagonist who experiences horror in the same way as the audience and learns to overcome her fears over the course of the story.

There has been no shortage of speculation that fan-favorite Resident Evil staple Leon Kennedy will feature in the game. Although Nakanishi did not outright deny that Leon will appear, he remarked that "making a horror game based around it is difficult" because "he wouldn't jump at something like a bucket falling."

"No one wants to see Leon scared by every little thing," he continued, "so he's actually quite a bad match for horror."

The video also touches on some of the work that went into crafting the impressively life-like graphics, including the fact that a real-world wig was used to model the physics of Grace's hair.

It also reaffirms the fact that the game will feature both a first-person and third-person camera, previously revealed to us as part of a behind-closed-doors demo shown to the press at Summer Game Fest 2025.

A few more details about the setting are also outlined. The game is set roughly thirty years after the destruction of Raccoon City and the initial zombie outbreak portrayed in Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3.

Resident Evil Requiem will launch on February 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.