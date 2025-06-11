Resident Evil Requiem will feature multiple viewpoints, letting you switch between first and third-person frights

Resident Evil Requiem will feature both a first-person and third-person camera

Players will likely be able to switch between the two

This was confirmed by a behind-closed-doors demo

TechRadar Gaming can confirm that the upcoming horror game Resident Evil Requiem will feature both first-person and third-person viewpoints.

This information comes from a behind-closed-doors Resident Evil Requiem demo shown to the press at Summer Game Fest 2025, which ended with footage of the player entering the menus and showing a toggle button that changes the perspective between first and third-person gameplay, followed by a glimpse of the latter. As a result, it seems as though players will be able to readily choose which to use via an option in the settings menu.

The main entries in the Resident Evil series have traditionally been played from a third-person perspective, though the recent Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village switched up the formula by introducing a more intimate first-person camera.

A third-person option was eventually added to Resident Evil Village as part of the post-launch Winters' Expansion, and it can be toggled via a new 'View Mode' option in the camera settings menu. It looks like it will be similarly implemented in Resident Evil Requiem, though I expect that more information on how it works will be revealed in the build-up to launch.

Resident Evil Requiem was first revealed as part of the Summer Game Fest 2025 main show, with a gripping trailer that introduced us to protagonist Grace Ashcroft. An FBI agent, Ashcroft will investigate a series of strange killings connected to a sinister hotel where her mother was murdered eight years ago.

The game is set to release on February 27, 2026, for Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

