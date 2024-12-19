CD Projekt Red knew making Ciri the protagonist of The Witcher 4 might be 'controversial for some people' but wants to prove it 'can do a lot of interesting things' with this decision

The Witcher 4's narrative director says he knew the decision to make Ciri the protagonist could be "controversial"

Narrative director Phillipp Weber understands that some players would prefer Geralt but hopes to prove Ciri's role by delivering on "a lot of interesting things"

Weber said making Ciri the next Witcher "really was the natural evolution of what we’ve already been making for so long"

CD Projekt Red knew that making Ciri the protagonist of The Witcher 4 "could be controversial" for some people, but it was a decision the team made "a very long time ago".

In a recent interview with VGC, following the reveal of The Witcher 4 at The Game Awards, narrative director Phillipp Weber addressed the fan reaction to Ciri starring as the playable protagonist.

"I think we definitely knew it could be controversial for some people because of course, in the previous three Witcher games Geralt was the protagonist and I think everyone really loved playing as Geralt," Weber said.

"I really loved playing as Geralt, so I think we’re aware that if some people think right now that they would still prefer to be Geralt, I do think that’s a legitimate concern, so if this is where that concern is coming from, that’s valid."

According to Weber, the decision to make Ciri the titular Witcher of the next major game was made "a very long time ago" and hope to deliver on "a lot of interesting things" with Geralt of Rivia's adopted daughter at the forefront.

The narrative director also pointed out that the Ciri was originally set up as the secondary main character of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels and in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, so for the development team "it really was the natural evolution of what we’ve already been making for so long".

It also allowed CDPR to "honor" the ending of the Blood and Wine expansion where players get to see Geralt retire.

The Witcher 4's executive producer Małgorzata Mitręga also commented on the positive reaction from fans, saying the team is "overwhelmed by so many people liking the choice, being excited for," and "understanding where it came from".

"Also actually doing a little bit of our job, the community itself is doing the explanation on why it’s the correct choice," Mitręga said.

"Everyone has the right to have an opinion, and we do believe it comes from the passion for our games and I think the best answer for that will be the game itself when the game is released."