Forza Horizon 5 is heading to PS5 this year with full cross play support, and I couldn’t be happier

Forza Horizon 5 will release on PS5 later this year

This was confirmed by developer Playground Games

It is one of a handful of Xbox console-exclusive titles to come to the platform

Xbox console-exclusive racing game Forza Horizon 5 is set to arrive on PlayStation 5 later this year.

As confirmed by developer Playground Games last night, Forza Horizon 5 will launch on PlayStation in spring this year. The game features more than 900 cars and has received over 40 thematic game updates and two expansions since it came out.

An Xbox console exclusive, Forza Horizon 5 was first released in November 2021 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. It is considered one of the best racing games right now, thanks to its joyous tone, vibrant Mexico setting, and the wide variety of vehicles available to play with.

Playground Games has also confirmed that cross-play will be available across all versions of the game. There's no word on an official price quite yet, though I suspect that it will be the same as the Xbox version - which starts at $59.99 / £54.99. You can currently wishlist the game on the PlayStation Store.

This move comes as part of a wider push by Microsoft to become more of a third-party game publisher over the last few years. We previously saw Hi-Fi Rush make its way over to PS5 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to come to the system this year.

While some dedicated Xbox fans might be sad to see many of the best Xbox Series X games make the leap to a competitor's machine, in my eyes allowing more players to experience great games like Forza Horizon 5 can only be a good thing.

