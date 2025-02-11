Grand Theft Auto 6's release could mean an uptick in PS5 and Xbox Series X sales, according to Take Two boss
Strauss Zelnick thinks players will jump to current-gen because of GTA 6
- Take-Two CEO expects PS5 and Xbox Series X sales to rise this year ahead of the release of GTA 6
- Strauss Zelnick doesn't think the recent decline in PlayStation and Xbox hardware sales will impact GTA 6's launch
- "When you have a big title in the market and we have many of them coming, historically that has sold consoles", he said.
Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick expects to see a rise in PS5 and Xbox Series X sales ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 later this year.
Speaking to IGN around the company's recent financial results, Zelnick was asked if the lack of a PC release day-and-date with console for the highly-anticipated game could be a mistake.
Zelnick mentioned that, historically, Rockstar hasn't released previous games, like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, on multiple platforms and has primarily always focused on launching on console first.
He also acknowledged that PC is becoming a "more important part of what used to be a console business" and he "wouldn't be surprised to see that trend continue".
Sony and Microsoft haven't announced their next-gen consoles just yet, and although there has been a recent decline in PlayStation and Xbox hardware sales, the Take-Two boss isn't worried about GTA 6 performing poorly at launch on current gen. He thinks there will be an uptick in sales due to the excitement surrounding Rockstar's next game and thinks fans will make the jump to PS5 and Xbox Series X because of it.
"When you have a big title in the market and we have many of them coming, historically that has sold consoles. And I think that will happen this year," Zelnick said.
"I don't think tariffs are going to be our friend, but I think there will be a meaningful uptick in console sales in calendar 25 because of the release schedule, not just coming from us, but coming from others. So I'm not concerned about that [console sales falling]. I think the trend that you'd want to focus on is this increasing share of the market that is reflected in PC."
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
GTA 6 is currently scheduled to launch in the Fall of 2025, but it's unclear when the potential PC version could be released.
You might also like...
- Grand Theft Auto 6 will reportedly run at 30FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X
- GTA 5's Trevor wants his character to die in GTA 6: 'It would be fun if Trevor appeared in it just to be killed at the beginning... I think that would be cool'
- Don't worry about the Nintendo Switch 2 price, Nintendo says it will follow the 'affordable prices customers expect'
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I don't care what the haters say, the Nintendo Switch 2's rumored mouse mode is by far the most exciting feature coming to the new console
PlayStation Network outage live updates – PSN is back and compensation announced