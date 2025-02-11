Grand Theft Auto 6's release could mean an uptick in PS5 and Xbox Series X sales, according to Take Two boss

Take-Two CEO expects PS5 and Xbox Series X sales to rise this year ahead of the release of GTA 6

Strauss Zelnick doesn't think the recent decline in PlayStation and Xbox hardware sales will impact GTA 6's launch

"When you have a big title in the market and we have many of them coming, historically that has sold consoles", he said.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick expects to see a rise in PS5 and Xbox Series X sales ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 later this year.

Speaking to IGN around the company's recent financial results, Zelnick was asked if the lack of a PC release day-and-date with console for the highly-anticipated game could be a mistake.

Zelnick mentioned that, historically, Rockstar hasn't released previous games, like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, on multiple platforms and has primarily always focused on launching on console first.

He also acknowledged that PC is becoming a "more important part of what used to be a console business" and he "wouldn't be surprised to see that trend continue".

Sony and Microsoft haven't announced their next-gen consoles just yet, and although there has been a recent decline in PlayStation and Xbox hardware sales, the Take-Two boss isn't worried about GTA 6 performing poorly at launch on current gen. He thinks there will be an uptick in sales due to the excitement surrounding Rockstar's next game and thinks fans will make the jump to PS5 and Xbox Series X because of it.

"When you have a big title in the market and we have many of them coming, historically that has sold consoles. And I think that will happen this year," Zelnick said.

"I don't think tariffs are going to be our friend, but I think there will be a meaningful uptick in console sales in calendar 25 because of the release schedule, not just coming from us, but coming from others. So I'm not concerned about that [console sales falling]. I think the trend that you'd want to focus on is this increasing share of the market that is reflected in PC."

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to launch in the Fall of 2025, but it's unclear when the potential PC version could be released.