Elden Ring Nightreign is arriving in May and you can pre-order it now

Elden Ring Nightreign is launching on May 30, 2025

There will be standard and deluxe editions as well as a Collector's Edition

The Collector's Edition features a trove of physical goodies including a statue

It's great news for FromSoftware fans as the upcoming Elden Ring Nightreign - a multiplayer spin-off of the 2022 mega hit - finally has a release date. What's more, you can pre-order the game or one of its various special editions now.

Elden Ring Nightreign will officially launch on May 30, 2025 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC via Steam. If you didn't get into the recent closed network tests for the game, at least you won't have to wait much longer to dive in.

You can also head over to the official Elden Ring Nightreign website to check out the various editions as well as pre-order the game for yourself. There are digital and physical editions available, as well as an eye-wateringly pricey Collector's Edition - as we've come to expect for Bandai Namco-published FromSoftware titles.

Here's a rundown of all the available editions, their pricing, and what they include:

Standard Edition ($39.99 / £34.99): Includes the base game

Includes the base game Deluxe Edition - Digital ($54.99 / £47.99): Includes the base game, a DLC code and digital art book and soundtrack

Includes the base game, a DLC code and digital art book and soundtrack Seekers Edition - Physical ($54.99 / £47.99): Includes the base game, all Deluxe Edition content and a steelbook

Includes the base game, all Deluxe Edition content and a steelbook Collector's Edition ($199.99 / £179.99): Includes the base game, all Deluxe Edition content, steelbook, eight Nightfarer cards, a hardcover art book and a 25cm statue of the Wylder Nightfarer character

Overall I'm extremely glad that Elden Ring Nightreign is confirmed to be a mid-budget title rather than a full-priced game. The relatively smaller scale of the game definitely fits that smaller price tag. Unless of course, you're particularly wedded to that Collector's Edition and the 10 inches of Wylder it provides.

If you're unfamiliar with Elden Ring Nightreign, it's a player-versus-environment (PvE) multiplayer titles that can be played solo or with a group of three players (two player co-op isn't supported, actually).

Each run consists of three days, and you'll need to rush through the map collecting loot and defeating enemies, all while avoiding being absorbed by an ever-shrinking circle (a la a battle royale game like PUBG Battlegrounds). The end of each night sees your squad face down a challenging boss before you can proceed to the next day. It sounds like manic fun and definitely a tick up from the slower pace of the main game.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors