In the lead-up to GTA 6 releasing later this year, Rockstar announces a new GTA 5 update for PC players that includes PS5 and Xbox Series X features

GTA 5 is getting a free PC upgrade in March that adds previously released PS5 and Xbox Series X features

The update will add GTA Online features, improved graphics, ray-tracing features, and more

New minimum and recommended specifications have been shared ahead of its release

Rockstar Games has announced that a free PC upgrade for Grand Theft Auto 5 will be released next month that will add PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S features.

The studio shared the details in a new blog post confirming that the update will be available on March 4 and have features previously only available in the console versions of GTA Online.

These include the latest vehicles and performance upgrades at Hao's Special Works, animal encounters, GTA+ Membership access, as well as improved graphics, ray-tracing features, faster loading times, DualSense Wireless Controller support, and more.

The upgraded version of the game will also feature the most recent player improvements for GTA Online, which include kernel-based anti-cheat protection and proactive voice chat moderation.

Players who download the free upgrade will also be given the ability to migrate their Story Mode and Online progress.

With the addition of features like ambient occlusion, global illumination, ray-traced shadows and reflections, as well as Nvidia DLSS 3, AMD FSR1, and FSR3 support, the new and improved version of GTA 5 also means PC specifications are changing.

You can take a look at the minimum and recommended specs below to make sure your PC can handle the new upgrade.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GTA 5 - PC Specifications: Row 0 - Cell 0 Minimum Recommended Operating system Windows 10 (latest service pack) Windows 11 Processor Intel Core i7-4770, AMD FX-9590 Intel Core i5-9600K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory 8GB RAM 16GB Dual-Channel Configuration RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM), AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4GB VRAM) NVIDIA GeForce RTC 3060 (8GB VRAM), AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM) Storage 105GB, SSD required 105GB, DirectStorage-compatible drive Sound card & audio 100% DirectX 10 compatible Windows Spatial Sound-compatible audio system; solution containing Dolby Atmos support required for a Dolby Atmos experience

Rockstar confirmed that support for the previous version of GTA 5 will continue for players whose hardware doesn't fulfill the minimum requirements.

However, for the original version of GTA Online, players who remain on that previous version will not be able to play in online sessions with those with the upgraded patch.

"PC Players who want to play with each other will need to ensure they’re playing the same version of the game," Rockstar said. "Both versions will be available to everyone who upgrades - and first-time purchasers will get access to both versions as well."

The upcoming patch comes as we eagerly await the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is scheduled to be released in Fall 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Unfortunately, much like the GTA 5, a PC version will arrive later; reportedly in early 2026.