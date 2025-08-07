Mafia: The Old Country will have quality and performance modes on PS5 and Xbox and is officially confirmed to be PS5 Pro-enhanced
The game launches tomorrow
- Mafia: The Old Country will offer Quality and Performance mode at launch for PS5 and Xbox Series X
- The game will run "at an average of 60FPS" in Performance Mode
- Mafia is also confirmed to be PS5 Pro-enhanced and offer several additional features
Mafia: The Old Country will offer two performance modes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and is officially PlayStation 5 Pro-enhanced.
Hangar 13 shared the details in a new social media post ahead of the game's release alongside the PC specs, which you can check out below, confirming that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will feature a Quality and Performance mode at launch.
In Performance Mode, Mafia will run "at an average 60FPS", but Hangar 13 didn't say if Quality Mode will be 30FPS or 40FPS.
There is no mention of the Xbox Series S in the post, so we can presume the game will run at a lower frame rate on this platform.
"Players who want to prioritize higher resolution and visual fidelity should select Quality Mode, while players who prefer to prioritize framerate should select Performance Mode," the developer said.
In addition, Hangar 13 revealed in a separate post that the game will be PS5-Pro enhanced at launch and will feature several additional features, including support for variable refresh rate, support for 120Hz displays, and higher dynamic resolution in both Quality and Performance mode.
Mafia: The Old Country officially launches tomorrow, August 8.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
In this third-person action-adventure game, players will uncover the origins of organized crime as Enzo Favara in a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily.
Pre-orders for the Standard and Deluxe Editions are still available, and those who secure a copy will receive the Soldato Pack featuring other goodies to use in-game.
You might also like...
- The Nintendo Switch 2 is the company’s least ambitious console to date, but its improvements are astronomical
- Nintendo reveals that the next IndieWorld Showcase will air this week – here's how and when to tune in
- I’ve spent 150 hours with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and the Switch 2 Edition is an incredible upgrade
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.