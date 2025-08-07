Mafia: The Old Country will offer Quality and Performance mode at launch for PS5 and Xbox Series X

The game will run "at an average of 60FPS" in Performance Mode

Mafia is also confirmed to be PS5 Pro-enhanced and offer several additional features

Mafia: The Old Country will offer two performance modes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and is officially PlayStation 5 Pro-enhanced.

Hangar 13 shared the details in a new social media post ahead of the game's release alongside the PC specs, which you can check out below, confirming that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will feature a Quality and Performance mode at launch.

In Performance Mode, Mafia will run "at an average 60FPS", but Hangar 13 didn't say if Quality Mode will be 30FPS or 40FPS.

There is no mention of the Xbox Series S in the post, so we can presume the game will run at a lower frame rate on this platform.

"Players who want to prioritize higher resolution and visual fidelity should select Quality Mode, while players who prefer to prioritize framerate should select Performance Mode," the developer said.

(Image credit: Hangar 13)

In addition, Hangar 13 revealed in a separate post that the game will be PS5-Pro enhanced at launch and will feature several additional features, including support for variable refresh rate, support for 120Hz displays, and higher dynamic resolution in both Quality and Performance mode.

Mafia: The Old Country officially launches tomorrow, August 8.

In this third-person action-adventure game, players will uncover the origins of organized crime as Enzo Favara in a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily.

Pre-orders for the Standard and Deluxe Editions are still available, and those who secure a copy will receive the Soldato Pack featuring other goodies to use in-game.