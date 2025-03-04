Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 gets two-week delay, will now release in April

By
published

More details about Season 3 are expected to arrive on March 10

An operator fires a saw blade from a weapon
(Image credit: Activision)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 has been delayed two weeks
  • The upcoming season will now be released on April 3 instead of March 20
  • Activision says it's "taking the time to deliver a great experience"

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 have been delayed by two weeks.

The news comes from a post on the official Call of Duty X / Twitter account, where it was confirmed that Season 3 will now launch on April 3 instead of March 20.

"Season 03 is a big moment for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6, and we’re taking the time to deliver a great experience starting on April 3," the post reads.

With Season 3 delayed by two weeks, this means that Season 2 could receive some sort of extension in the meantime, giving players more time to complete the current battle pass.

Activision also said that more details about the upcoming season will be revealed during Warzone's 5th anniversary next week on March 10.

Fans have speculated that Verdansk, the original Call of Duty: Warzone map from 2020, will make a return and be a highlight of the upcoming update to celebrate the game's 5th anniversary.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2: Reloaded launched on February 20 and currently features an ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle collaboration, complete with a themed map called Grind Ooze, as well as Operator skins designed after the four iconic brothers.

Demi Williams

