Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded release time and what to expect

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded launches Thursday, February 20, adding new maps, some new weapons, as well as a set of iconic tie-in skins. This means that later this week, players will have a whole host of new features to check out, whether that's in Zombies, Warzone, or core Multiplayer.

Even without extra Season Two Reloaded content, we're still having a blast with Black Ops 6, landing it a place on our list of the best FPS games to play in 2025. This upcoming midseason refresh adds a new Strike map set on a bullet train, as well as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed map called Grind Ooze.

Here's what we know about Black Ops Season 2 Reloaded so far, including a closer look at tomorrow's confirmed release time, as well as what's set to be added. It's worth noting that times do vary depending on your time zone, so be sure to check out the information below for when Season 2 Reloaded launches in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded release time in your time zone

The Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded release time is Thursday, February 20 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST / 5PM GMT. Here are some more specifics related to the release schedule per your timezone:

9AM PST: West Coast (US)

West Coast (US) 12PM EST: East Coast (US)

East Coast (US) 5PM GMT: United Kingdom (UK)

United Kingdom (UK) 6PM CET: Europe

Europe 2AM JST (Friday, February 21): Japan

Japan 4AM AEDT: (Friday, February 21): Australia

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded - what's being added?

Activision has now announced what'll be added to Black Ops 6 as part of Season 2 Reloaded. This includes new maps, weapons, and modes, as well as updates to Warzone. Here's a brief summary of what's being added:

Maps: Grind Ooze (6v6), Bullet (6v6, 2v2)

Grind Ooze (6v6), Bullet (6v6, 2v2) Weapons: D1.3 Sector (Special Secondary), Skateboard (Melee), Katanas (Melee), Bo staff (Melee), Nunchaku (Melee), Sai (Melee)

D1.3 Sector (Special Secondary), Skateboard (Melee), Katanas (Melee), Bo staff (Melee), Nunchaku (Melee), Sai (Melee) Attachments: Belt-Fed Attachment

Belt-Fed Attachment Modes: TMNT Moshpit

TMNT Moshpit Perk: Hunter's Instinct (Mark the next target for elimination and swap your Dedicated Melee for a Launcher with two new Loadout items expanding your options in the field.)

Hunter's Instinct (Mark the next target for elimination and swap your Dedicated Melee for a Launcher with two new Loadout items expanding your options in the field.) Wildcard: Flyswatter (Allows a player to replace their Dedicated Melee weapon with a Launcher.)

Flyswatter (Allows a player to replace their Dedicated Melee weapon with a Launcher.) Bundle: The Terminator Ultra

The Terminator Ultra Warzone : Low Profile Perk (Move more quickly while crouched and prone. Enemies you kill will not have death markers for their allies. Move slightly faster when downed.)

: Low Profile Perk (Move more quickly while crouched and prone. Enemies you kill will not have death markers for their allies. Move slightly faster when downed.) Zombies: The Tomb (Directed), Cowabunga Cranked Mode

The Tomb (Directed), Cowabunga Cranked Mode Events: Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (MP, ZM, WZ)

Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (MP, ZM, WZ) Operators: TMNT

For a full breakdown of Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded, head on over to the Call of Duty blog. This includes some limited-time modes that'll be available to enjoy over the holidays.

