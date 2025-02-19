Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded release time and what to expect

The Black Ops 6 Season two Reloaded update will bring new maps and skins

An operator fires a saw blade from a weapon
(Image credit: Activision)
Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded launches Thursday, February 20, adding new maps, some new weapons, as well as a set of iconic tie-in skins. This means that later this week, players will have a whole host of new features to check out, whether that's in Zombies, Warzone, or core Multiplayer.

Even without extra Season Two Reloaded content, we're still having a blast with Black Ops 6, landing it a place on our list of the best FPS games to play in 2025. This upcoming midseason refresh adds a new Strike map set on a bullet train, as well as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed map called Grind Ooze.

Here's what we know about Black Ops Season 2 Reloaded so far, including a closer look at tomorrow's confirmed release time, as well as what's set to be added. It's worth noting that times do vary depending on your time zone, so be sure to check out the information below for when Season 2 Reloaded launches in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded release time in your time zone

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles strike poses in a sunny skatepark map

(Image credit: Activision)

The Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded release time is Thursday, February 20 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST / 5PM GMT. Here are some more specifics related to the release schedule per your timezone:

  • 9AM PST: West Coast (US)
  • 12PM EST: East Coast (US)
  • 5PM GMT: United Kingdom (UK)
  • 6PM CET: Europe
  • 2AM JST (Friday, February 21): Japan
  • 4AM AEDT: (Friday, February 21): Australia

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded - what's being added?

Screenshots of the Grind Ooze map, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle themed skatepark

(Image credit: Activision)

Activision has now announced what'll be added to Black Ops 6 as part of Season 2 Reloaded. This includes new maps, weapons, and modes, as well as updates to Warzone. Here's a brief summary of what's being added:

  • Maps: Grind Ooze (6v6), Bullet (6v6, 2v2)
  • Weapons: D1.3 Sector (Special Secondary), Skateboard (Melee), Katanas (Melee), Bo staff (Melee), Nunchaku (Melee), Sai (Melee)
  • Attachments: Belt-Fed Attachment
  • Modes: TMNT Moshpit
  • Perk: Hunter's Instinct (Mark the next target for elimination and swap your Dedicated Melee for a Launcher with two new Loadout items expanding your options in the field.)
  • Wildcard: Flyswatter (Allows a player to replace their Dedicated Melee weapon with a Launcher.)
  • Bundle: The Terminator Ultra
  • Warzone: Low Profile Perk (Move more quickly while crouched and prone. Enemies you kill will not have death markers for their allies. Move slightly faster when downed.)
  • Zombies: The Tomb (Directed), Cowabunga Cranked Mode
  • Events: Call of Duty x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (MP, ZM, WZ)
  • Operators: TMNT

For a full breakdown of Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded, head on over to the Call of Duty blog. This includes some limited-time modes that'll be available to enjoy over the holidays.

