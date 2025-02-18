Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Siege X, 'the biggest transformation' the tactical shooter has ever seen that will overhaul gameplay and graphics

Rainbow Six Siege is getting a massive graphics and gameplay overhaul

Siege X is the tactical shooter's 'biggest transformation in the game's history'

The Rainbow Six Siege Showcase is set for March, which will provide an in-depth look at the update

Ubisoft has announced Rainbow Six Siege X, an upcoming update for the first-person tactical shooter that will see " major upgrades all around".

The first teaser trailer for Siege X was just released, which you can watch below. The update is described as "the biggest transformation in the game's history, including new tactical gameplay, graphical and audio upgrades, and more".

It doesn't sound like a Rainbow Six Siege sequel, but more of an evolution of the game that has been running since 2015. We could potentially see some improvements for the current generation as well.

A new blog post offers more insight, where Ubisoft said Siege X will usher in "a new era" that "sets the stage for the years to come of tactical and unique gameplay".

Rainbow Six Siege X Teaser - YouTube Watch On

"The R6 team has been working tirelessly to bring to life the biggest transformation in the game's history and its purpose is to reinforce Rainbow Six Siege's position at the top of tactical first-person shooters by introducing new ways to play, deepened tactical gameplay, refined game feel and major upgrades all around," Ubisoft added.

Ubisoft will be broadcasting the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase on March 13, 2025, at 5PM GMT / 6PM CET / 12PM EST over on its Twitch Channel.

The event will also be held in person in Atlanta, Georgia, and promises "an immersive and one-of-a-kind Siege experience" for those in attendance, and offer new details about the Siege X update.

