Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Siege X, 'the biggest transformation' the tactical shooter has ever seen that will overhaul gameplay and graphics
A special showcase set for March will offer more details
- Rainbow Six Siege is getting a massive graphics and gameplay overhaul
- Siege X is the tactical shooter's 'biggest transformation in the game's history'
- The Rainbow Six Siege Showcase is set for March, which will provide an in-depth look at the update
Ubisoft has announced Rainbow Six Siege X, an upcoming update for the first-person tactical shooter that will see " major upgrades all around".
The first teaser trailer for Siege X was just released, which you can watch below. The update is described as "the biggest transformation in the game's history, including new tactical gameplay, graphical and audio upgrades, and more".
It doesn't sound like a Rainbow Six Siege sequel, but more of an evolution of the game that has been running since 2015. We could potentially see some improvements for the current generation as well.
A new blog post offers more insight, where Ubisoft said Siege X will usher in "a new era" that "sets the stage for the years to come of tactical and unique gameplay".
"The R6 team has been working tirelessly to bring to life the biggest transformation in the game's history and its purpose is to reinforce Rainbow Six Siege's position at the top of tactical first-person shooters by introducing new ways to play, deepened tactical gameplay, refined game feel and major upgrades all around," Ubisoft added.
Ubisoft will be broadcasting the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase on March 13, 2025, at 5PM GMT / 6PM CET / 12PM EST over on its Twitch Channel.
The event will also be held in person in Atlanta, Georgia, and promises "an immersive and one-of-a-kind Siege experience" for those in attendance, and offer new details about the Siege X update.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like...
- Best FPS games 2025 - essential first-person shooters
- Xbox boss Phil Spencer wants to be 'transparent' during Xbox showcases, will continue putting PlayStation and Nintendo logos in its trailers
- Xbox boss Phil Spencer provides a long-awaited update on Rare's Everwild, says the team is making 'progress'
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Asus ROG Ally model I'd recommend to most people is back to a record-low price
Xbox boss Phil Spencer wants to be 'transparent' during Xbox showcases, will continue putting PlayStation and Nintendo logos in its trailers