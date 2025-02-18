Xbox boss Phil Spencer wants to be 'transparent' during Xbox showcases, will continue putting PlayStation and Nintendo logos in its trailers

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has commented on Microsoft's recent move to put PlayStation and Nintendo logos in its trailers

Spencer said he wants to be "honest and transparent" about where the games can be played

He also said that games should be the main focus

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has said the company will continue putting PlayStation and Nintendo logos in its trailers to be "transparent" with its audience.

In a new interview with XboxEra, Spencer discussed the company's recent decision to start showing the logos for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam in its trailers during major showcases. For example, the latest behind-the-scenes video for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which was released during Xbox Developer Direct last month.

While it's likely the move was made in light of Microsoft's ongoing multi-platform push, the Xbox boss said it's to be more honest about where players can buy its games.

"I think it’s just being honest and transparent about where the games are showing, and we actually even had this discussion last year for the June showcase, and by the time we kind of made our decision, we couldn’t get all of the assets done and it felt weird to have some of them in and some of them out," Spencer said.

"But I just want to be transparent with people – for shipping on Nintendo Switch, we’re gonna put that. For shipping on PlayStation, on Steam... people should know the storefronts where they can get our games, but I want people to be able to experience our Xbox community in our games and everything we have to offer, on every screen we can."

Spencer continued, acknowledging that not every console is equal, and "there's certain things we can’t do on the other closed platforms that we can do on open platforms," like cloud gaming, but said its the games that should be the main focus.

"The strategy that we have allows us to do big games, while also supporting our native platform from hardware to the platform and services that we have and that’s going to be our approach," he added.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"And I know it’s not what everybody else is doing, but I just believe games should be the thing that’s at the forefront. Maybe it’s because of how I’ve grown up in this industry. I came from building games. But I think the games are the things that I see growing in their strength in what we’re doing and it’s because more people can play. So yeah, I’m just trying to be open and transparent with people."