Xbox boss Phil Spencer provides a long-awaited update on Rare's Everwild, says the team is making 'progress'

Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirms Rare's Everwild is still in development

The game was announced in 2019 but Spencer says the team is making "progress"

Microsoft can give Rare, among other studios, more time due to its packed release schedule

Rare's Everwild is still in development despite its five years of radio silence, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

Speaking to XboxEra in a recent interview, Spencer was asked to discuss his most anticipated game coming to Xbox. He'd previously shared excitement for Undead Labs' State of Decay 3, which is set for a 2026 release, but also said he's looking forward to Everwild, from Sea of Thieves developer Rare.

The game was announced in 2019 and has since been absent from numerous Xbox showcases. There's also no news on when it will launch, but Spencer did confirm that the team is making "progress."

"I’ll go back to what I said earlier. Yeah, State of Decay is just one of the franchises I love back from the original one, so that one stays on the board," Spencer said. "I do think the work that Double Fine’s doing and how Tim kind of solicits feedback from the team. And the other one, I’ll say because I was recently out at Rare. It’s nice to see the team with Everwild and the progress that they’re making."

Spencer explained that Microsoft can give Rare, Undead Labs, as well as Double Fine, more time to make their games since the company's current lineup is packed.

"...We’ve been able to give those teams time in what they’re doing which is good and still have a portfolio like we have," he said. "It’s like a dream that Matt [Booty] and I have had for a long time, so it’s finally good to be there. We can give those teams time. And next week I’m going to be up in Vancouver with the Coalition - and how fun is that?"

