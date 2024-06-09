State of Decay 3 gets a new cinematic trailer at Xbox Games Showcase

State of Decay 3 just got a brand-new cinematic trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024.

It's been almost four years since Undead Labs unveiled the next game in its State of Decay series, and while there's still no news on a release date, the studio did share a new trailer today (June 9) showcasing State of Decay 3's cast of characters as they fight for survival against a horde of zombies.

"Set years after a zombie apocalypse nearly wiped out humankind, State of Decay 3 is the next evolution in the State of Decay franchise," reads the game description. "As the zombie threat continues to claim lives, you must fight back and reclaim lost ground, carving out a life for your community of survivalist homesteaders.

This story is still developing, stay tuned for more information soon.

