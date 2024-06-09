Life is Strange: Double Exposure has been announced and sees the return of Max Caulfield

Deck Nine has announced Life is Strange: Double Exposure, and it's coming to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 29.

Unveiled during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, Life is Strange: Double Exposure is an all-new supernatural murder mystery in the Life is Strange franchise and sees the return of the first game's protagonist Max Caulfield.

"Max Caulfield, photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University, discovers her closest new friend Safi dead in the snow. Murdered," the game description reads.

"To save her, Max tries to Rewind time – a power she’s not used in years… Instead, Max opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive and still in danger! Max realizes the killer will soon strike again – in both versions of reality. Only Max can Shift between the two parallel timelines to solve and prevent the same murder."

The game has been optimized for Xbox Series X and will be playable at 4K Ultra HD, 60 FPS, and HDR.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure will be available in three editions, including Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate. Players can now pre-order the Ultimate Edition and gain "Advanced Access" to Chapters 1 and 2 on October 15 two weeks ahead of the game's full release.

The first Life is Strange game, which was developed by Don't Nod, was released in 2015 as an episodic adventure, with new episodes releasing roughly every two months. It looks like Double Exposure will also see the return of by-monthly chapters.

Last year, Don't Nod announced its next major title, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, which is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in late 2024.