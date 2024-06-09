Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake's stunning new trailer showcases our first look at stealth gameplay

Konami has revealed the first gameplay look for Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake, and it looks great.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2024 is in full swing, and we've already received plenty of exciting announcements from some of Microsoft's biggest studios. Also unveiled during the broadcast was the first in-depth look at Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake - also known as Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

The trailer showed off the iconic protagonist Solid Snake as he takes on a series of stealth missions.

Although we don't have a release date just yet, we do that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

This story is still developing, stay tuned for more information soon.

