Xbox handheld reportedly being revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase - alongside a first-party shadow drop

It's being reported that a dedicated Xbox handheld console could be announced at the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase.

The showcase, set to air on June 9, will feature the usual updates on upcoming Xbox games and likely debut some new titles. However, as reported by TrueAchievements, a YouTube video from notable leaker eXtas1s claims that the showcase will see the reveal of a brand-new Xbox handheld.

The video is in Spanish, but a translation has been done over on the 'GamingLeaksAndRumours' subreddit and states that a "teaser about the new Xbox Portable" will be revealed at the showcase. Naturally, take this with a pinch of salt, but if the information is accurate, 'teaser' implies that we'll only receive a brief snippet of the device at this showcase.

The video also states that there will be a shadow drop of a first-party Xbox Game Studios title after the showcase has aired. That means a big Xbox title could launch on the same day. Likely candidates here are Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Towerborne, or potentially State of Decay 3 (though we're yet to see even a snippet of gameplay of the Undead Labs-developed sequel). Starfield DLC is also a possibility.

As for the handheld, if it is indeed real, it's tricky to speculate on what form it could take. Naturally, an Xbox handheld could make for a great portable Xbox Game Pass machine, though its value will come down to whether or not players can download games natively, or be stuck with cloud streaming.

I think the latter would be a letdown, especially given that players can get a comparable experience on their phone with Xbox Cloud Gaming and a controller like the Backbone One or the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra. Still, we'll know for sure in just a few days on June 9 - so long as the leaks are accurate.

