Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 release date, gameplay, new modes, and everything we know

With the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 release date set for sometime next year as revealed by a bold trailer claiming to offer the next-generation of flight simulation, there’s bound to be a lot to look forward to given the success of its predecessor.

With only one trailer under our belts, there’s still a lot to learn about what exactly Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will offer, but now it's being labeled as a step up from the legendary franchise, there’s a good reason it’s quickly become one of our most anticipated upcoming games . Here’s everything we know so far.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: cut to the chase

What is it? The next generation of the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise

When can I play it? 2024

What can I play it on? Xbox Series X|S and PC

Who is making it? Asobo and Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will arrive next year, but there is no concrete date as to when exactly we’ll be able to take to the skies. Since it’s just been announced, there’s still a lot to learn about what will make it such an integral addition to the esteemed franchise, but with half of 2023 left, there’s also ample opportunity for us to learn more as the year goes on. This vague release window also provides you with enough time to ensure you’ve got all the best Microsoft Flight Simulator peripherals for PC or Xbox Series X to aid your immersion with what could become one of the best PC games.

As for platforms, the game will be available on Xbox Series X and Series S, alongside PC. In addition, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, and due to the high praise of the franchise already, there’s a possibility it could become one of the best Xbox Game Pass games , if not one of the best Xbox Series X games as a whole.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 24 trailers

The first trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was showcased as part of the Xbox Game Showcase, clearing up existing confusion and rumors about a potential DLC for MSFS.

The trailer itself features the first look at in-game footage, involving a handful of challenges you can expect to embark on during your training, like aerial firefighting, search and rescue, and helicopter cargo transportation. In addition, we received the first glimpse of a release window of 2024. The full trailer can be found below:

Microsoft Flight Simulator 24 gameplay

With a single announcement trailer to go off, in-game content is challenging to dissect right now. However, the most exciting addition to MSFS 24 is the variety of new aviation careers to pursue during gameplay rather than just being left to your own devices.

In total, we got to see brief spotlights on 19 possible careers to follow within the game - and that might not even be the end of them. There’s still a significant amount of time until we enter the anticipated release window for the title, so that brings with it a chance to hear about more options before release.

There are several careers and activities that involve mechanics that have been heavily anticipated by players of previous games, such as hot-air balloon rides, which are making their debut in the newest game. Although we don't get to see a whole lot of content regarding this career, player reception has already been positively overwhelming.

In addition, careers such as aerial firefighting highlight the new enhanced weather dynamics the game will feature, including things like wild and forest fires, alongside things like dynamic seasons and harsh weather conditions such as tornadoes which you might have to face during your flight.

Although you’re still encouraged to enjoy aviation as a relaxing pastime, there will be a little more challenge in your average flight than you may have experienced during previous titles.

However, there are multiple other activities and careers to sink into upon launch outside of facing environmental obstacles or adventuring out in a hot air balloon. The list of remaining activities and careers to embark on are as follows:

Search and rescue

Cargo transport by helicopter

Air ambulance service

Agricultural aviation

Mountain rescue

Skydive aviation

Aerial construction

Industrial cargo transport

Remote cargo operations

VIP Charter services

Air racing

Glider pilot

Scientific research

Experimental flight

Low altitude training

Executive transport service

Airship tours

Microsoft Flight Simulator 24 story

In terms of story, Microsoft Flight Simulator has massively encouraged players to make their own fun. Of course, there are missions and challenges to complete - as shown within the initial announcement trailers - but outside of that, there isn’t much of a central campaign to follow.

Instead, you’re encouraged to test and try new vehicles and aircraft to find something to suit your playstyle, alongside seeing whether or not you’ve got what it takes to embark on the epic challenges real-life pilots face in the new aviation career modes being introduced to the franchise.

Generally, the aim of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is to train and pursue your dream career in aviation. By completing challenges, you’ll climb the ranks and develop confidence in each aircraft and setting, while developing an understanding of how these scenarios actually play out as they would in real life.

The groundbreaking simulator is designed to replicate aviation training and practice as precisely as possible, especially with such an emphasis on MSFS 24 being the most immersive game of the franchise yet.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 24 news

