Life Is Strange developer announces brand new game Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Developer Don't Nod has announced its next game, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

During The Game Awards 2023 tonight (December 7), the studio - formerly known as Dontnod Entertainment and best known for its Life is Strange series - revealed its next project and it's coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in late 2024.

The cinematic trailer confirmed that Don't Nod is sticking to its familiar, colorful art style, and the game is confirmed to be a "story-driven journey through time".

We also received the first look at the game's cast of characters, Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat, four teenagers who appear to be in a punk band but get swept up into a mysterious adventure.

In true Don't Nod fashion, it seems the game will perhaps take a supernatural turn, with the trailer teasing some strange happenings in a dark forest.

"The magical summer of 1995 is one of self-discovery and forging unbreakable bonds for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat," the game description reads.

"27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again."

The plot and cast of characters provide some major Yellowjackets vibes - the popular American thriller drama television - suggesting that the game will feature parallel timelines and playable segments between the character's teen and adult years.

