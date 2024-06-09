Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to Xbox and PC later this year

Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass and Cloud day one on November 19, 2024.

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, Microsoft shared a brand-new trailer for the next installment in its popular simulation franchise, showcasing some stunning locations around the world, alongside a multitude of aircraft the player will take flight in when the game launches later this year. You can take a look at the trailer below.

Microsoft describes Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 as its "most ambitious consumer flight simulator ever undertaken" that has been "designed to take advantage of the latest technologies in simulation, cloud, machine learning, graphics and gaming."

"Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 goes beyond merely operating the aircraft; it will allow simmers to pursue their dream of an aviation career," developer Asobo said.

In the trailer, we get a look at a number of aircraft, including commercial airplanes, air ambulances and helicopters, as well as blimps. Asobo has confirmed that it's working on introducing a variety of new aircraft to the game, along with agricultural aviation and aerial firefighting.

