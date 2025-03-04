Activision shares first look at Guitar Hero Mobile and, yeah, it looks like AI slop

News
By
published

The game's store page confirms the game isn't real

Guitar Hero Mobile
(Image credit: Activision)
  • Activision has announced Guitar Hero Mobile with an AI-generated ad
  • The game's store page confirms the game "isn't real, but could be some day" and is asking users for their interest through a survey
  • Fans are calling Activision out for it's continued use of AI in promotional ads

Activision has just announced Guitar Hero Mobile with what appears to be an AI-generated artwork, but the game isn't even real.

The Call of Duty publisher revealed the first look at its new game for smartphones on its Instagram with a promotional advertisement. Guitar Hero Mobile's logo is front and centre, however, looking closer it's quite obvious that the rest of the image is AI-generated.

The artwork features four figures standing on a stage holding guitars but they're unrecognizable, the crowds on either side look sloppy, and the equipment in the background is misshapen. Not to mention the odd-looking colored guitar fret buttons that play a huge part in the rhythm game series.

A lot of fans were able to spot the post's inconsistencies, and are now calling Activision out for its use of generative AI.

"A.I. Hero looks awesome," one user said. "Gotta love a multi-million dollar company using AI to come back after their past banger games," said another.

Over on Reddit, the responses aren't much better.

"This genuinely looks horrendous. This is like 2-3 generations old as far as AI generated images are concerned," one Redditor commented.

A post shared by Activision (@activision)

A photo posted by on

If the AI didn't put you off, then perhaps the fact that Guitar Hero Mobile doesn't even exist will.

The official download page on a website called Geeklab shows even more ai-generated images with a description that boasts a "fast-paced, competitve mobile rhythm game" where players "face off in real-time musical battles, hitting notes in sync with the music to climb the global leaderboards and become the ultimate rockstar".

However, after clicking the "GET" link, it will take you to a survey that will thank users for their interest.

"This isn't a real game, but could be some day!" it reads. "We'd love if you could answer this short survey, which could help inform the potential future of this game. Your feedback really matters to us!"

The Guitar Hero Mobile announcement is likely an attempt to gauge players' interest.

Similarly, Activision did the same thing last month for a new Call of Duty mobile game called Call of Duty: Zombie Defender.

The advertisement on its Instagram account used AI-generative images, and the install button also led users to a survey with the aforementioned statement that stated it wasn't "a real game".

In other related news, Activision has finally admitted to using generative AI for some Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 assets (via IGN). After fans discovered evidence of the fact three months ago, Activision has now confirmed the use of AI to align with Steam's new AI disclosure rules.

"Our team uses generative AI tools to help develop some in game assets," the game's Steam page now reads.

You might also like...

Demi Williams

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Hamish Hector playing the LiberLive C1 stringless guitar
This stringless guitar is Guitar Hero in real life – and I low key love it
Grok 2 on an iPhone 16 Pro Max with the generated image blurred out
I used Grok’s new free tier on X but I can’t show you the results because it could infringe Nintendo's copyright
Woman using Circle to Search on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Get stuck in games a lot? Google's potential Circle to Search could solve your gaming woes
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster
Black Ops 6 wasn't kidding, there really is something Tony Hawk's Pro Skater related happening on March 4
Elon Musk&#039;s new artificial intelligence logo
Grok's mobile app is here – and it might not be very careful
Suno AI Explore
Suno explained: How to use the viral AI song generator for free
Latest in Gaming
Guitar Hero Mobile
Activision shares first look at Guitar Hero Mobile and, yeah, it looks like AI slop
Pulchra Fellini in Zenless Zone Zero.
Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 will finally let you play as a furry gunslinger
A D-pad in the PlayStation Plus logo
Sony is now issuing PS Plus compensation following the recent PSN outage
Assassin&#039;s Creed Nexus VR.
Assassin's Creed Nexus VR finally let me perform a leap of faith in virtual reality and I didn’t even throw up
An armed man walks away from a muscle car
Rockstar acquires studio behind Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition upgrades and L.A. Noire re-releases
A screenshot of the party members from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 blends Western gaming sensibilities with JRPG panache, in 2025’s weirdest role-playing game
Latest in News
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.
US set to pause cyber-offensive operations against Russia - but CISA says it won't stop
Guitar Hero Mobile
Activision shares first look at Guitar Hero Mobile and, yeah, it looks like AI slop
Web DDoS attacks see major surge as AI allows more powerful attacks
Pulchra Fellini in Zenless Zone Zero.
Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 will finally let you play as a furry gunslinger
Two hands holding the Tecno Spark Slim phone
The world’s thinnest phone was just revealed, but a new iPhone 17 Air leak suggests it could be even slimmer
Polish space agency says it was hit by a cyberattack
More about gaming
A D-pad in the PlayStation Plus logo

Sony is now issuing PS Plus compensation following the recent PSN outage
Pulchra Fellini in Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 will finally let you play as a furry gunslinger
A D-pad in the PlayStation Plus logo

Sony is now issuing PS Plus compensation following the recent PSN outage
See more latest
Most Popular
A D-pad in the PlayStation Plus logo
Sony is now issuing PS Plus compensation following the recent PSN outage
Princess Tiana holding a frog in her hand and smiling in The Princess and the Frog.
Disney+ reportedly cancels plans to make an offshoot series of The Princess and the Frog, and that’s not the only streaming project it’s abandoning
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.
US set to pause cyber-offensive operations against Russia - but CISA says it won't stop
Two hands holding the Tecno Spark Slim phone
The world’s thinnest phone was just revealed, but a new iPhone 17 Air leak suggests it could be even slimmer
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Password Manager may be set to introduce a nuclear option for its Android app
Pulchra Fellini in Zenless Zone Zero.
Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 will finally let you play as a furry gunslinger
Web DDoS attacks see major surge as AI allows more powerful attacks
The new limited edition Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses show a translucent design.
Ray-Ban and Meta just teased new limited-edition smart glasses – but they'll be in frustratingly short supply
Polish space agency says it was hit by a cyberattack
OnePlus Watch 3
The OnePlus Watch 2 won't get Wear OS 5 until Q3 of this year, and the news for the OnePlus Watch 3 is even worse