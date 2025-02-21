Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 easter egg seems to tease Tony Hawk's Pro Skater revival

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 map could be teasing a new Tony Hawk game

It's unclear whether this could be a new remake of wholly original game

Tony Hawk has also added to speculation on social media

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 map might be teasing a new Tony Hawk game.

As spotted by eagle-eyed social media users, one of the newest maps added to Call of Duty could be hinting at an upcoming Tony Hawk's Pro Skater revival. Fittingly, the map in question is called 'Grind' and takes place in a fictional Venice Beach skate park. It was first released in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (though also later appeared in Black Ops 4) and has now been brought back for Black Ops 6 as part of the recently released Season 2 Reloaded update.

One part of the map contains a newly added TV, which says "03.04.25" in a font that looks almost identical to the one used on the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater logo. Tony Hawk has also added to speculation by replying to a post pointing this out with a suggestive eyes emoji.

But what could these numbers mean? The most obvious answer is that it's a date suggesting we will get some news about a new Tony Hawk game on March 4, 2025. There's a slim possibility that we might be in store for a brand new Tony Hawk game, which would be the first original entry in the franchise in almost ten years.

There's also a chance that the numbers suggest an unannounced remake. The most recent game in the series was a collection of two remakes called Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. Could the numbers 3 and 4 here indicate a potential Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 collection rather than a reveal date? We'll just have to wait and see.

