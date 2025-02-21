It might be the year of Nintendo Switch 2, but the Switch OLED bundles keep coming with this Super Mario Bros. Wonder package

- A new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is coming very soon
- It features Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription
- It's expected to launch in early March, ahead of Mario Day
The Switch 2 might be out this year, but did you think that'd stop Nintendo from releasing yet another Switch OLED bundle? Not likely.
Spotted by Nintendo Life, the new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle packs in a digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder as well as three months' worth of Nintendo Switch Online subscription time. Nothing out of the ordinary for a Switch OLED bundle, then, and it's available to pre-order at Best Buy for $349.99.
It appears that this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is set to launch on March 1, but the Best Buy store page is currently saying it'll ship as early as February 26. Of course, this may differ depending on which part of the US or Canada you find yourself in.
You might also wonder (hehe) why a new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is launching, especially as the Nintendo Switch 2 is likely just a few months away? Well, it's not an uncommon practice for console makers to create new bundles to shift leftover stock. Plus, with Nintendo recently passing the 150 million units mark for the entire Switch family, it seems there's plenty of lemon still left to squeeze.
If you've yet to jump aboard the Switch train and don't really feel like waiting for the next console, this is still an excellent bundle to grab. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is easily one of the best Nintendo Switch games. A beautiful and creative side-scroller, its multiplayer support also benefits from the two Joy-Con controllers you're getting in the box.
