Nintendo Switch 2 has some big shoes to fill as the original Switch officially surpasses 150 million lifetime sales

The Nintendo Switch has officially passed 150 million units sold

The Switch family collectively shifted 4.82 million units in Q3 FY25

It's just 4 million shy of the Nintendo DS's lifetime sales

The Nintendo Switch family of consoles has reached yet another sales milestone as lifetime hardware sales surpass 150 million.

This is per Nintendo's latest financial results presentation, which shows that the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED systems collectively shifted 4.82 million units in FY25 Q3 (that's October 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024).

This positions the Nintendo Switch as the company's second best-selling console, but it's not miles away from the Nintendo DS which reached lifetime sales of 154 million. It is, however, still roughly 10 million units away from beating the PlayStation 2, which Sony claims to have shifted 160 million units of.

The Nintendo Switch will likely still have some gas left in the tank before and after the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, which the company has now confirmed will arrive this year. As such, it's not unrealistic to expect the Switch to take the DS's crown this year - though beating that enormous PS2 milestone may be a bit of a stretch.

Other notable details from the financial results reveal that Super Mario Party Jamboree was the star of the show when it came to software sales this financial year. It's currently sitting at a whopping 6.17 million sold, followed by (say the line, Bart) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 5.38 million. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom also put in a respectable 3.91 million.

