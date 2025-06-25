Jurassic World Evolution 3 will no longer feature AI generated character portraits

This was confirmed by the developers via the Steam Forum

It follows community backlash regarding the inclusion

The developer of the upcoming dinosaur park management simulator Jurassic World Evolution 3 has announced that the game will no longer feature some AI-generated visual assets following community outrage.

When the next entry in the Jurassic World Evolution series was first revealed at last year's Summer Game Fest, some eagle-eyed fans spotted an AI-generated content disclosure on its Steam page. "Scientists' avatars are created using generative AI," it read, referring to some in-game character portraits.

The disclosure, which is now required by Valve, is intended to increase transparency and allow consumers to decide whether they are comfortable purchasing a product with any generative AI involvement.

Many Jurassic World Evolution fans reacted negatively to the news, with a huge thread on the Steam forums discussing the move. "Nope, I will not support this," wrote one potential player. "It's a matter of principle," chimed in another.

A few defended the decision: "If using AI to quickly generate images for scientists [...] helps free up time for development on actually-important mechanics, then it is worthwhile to use. Being upset over something that is so inconsequential to the rest of the game is pretty ridiculous."

No matter which side of the AI content debate you fall on, polarising your fanbase like this ahead of a major launch is never a particularly good idea and risks overshadowing all other conversation regarding the game.

This is presumably one of the reasons why developer Frontier Developments has announced that the game will no longer feature the AI-generated assets.

"Thanks for your feedback on this topic," a representative wrote on the Steam forum "We have opted to remove the use of generative AI for scientist portraits within Jurassic World Evolution 3."

The AI-generated content disclosure has now been removed from the Steam page, too, which presumably means that the title will no longer feature any AI-generated content.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 is set to launch on October 21, 2025, for PC, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PlayStation 5.