I was impressed by the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Xbox controller at a recent event, and you can pre-order one right now

Nacon's latest controller seems to be a winner

Nacon Revolution X Unlimited
(Image credit: Nacon)
  • The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited controller is releasing next month
  • It's compatible with Xbox Series X|S as well as PC and Android devices
  • Expect Hall effect sticks, swappable components and a nifty LCD screen

Nacon's latest Xbox controller, the Revolution X Unlimited, is now available to pre-order.

In what looks to be an upgrade over the original Revolution X and the PS5 model Revolution 5 Pro, the Revolution X Unlimited features drift-resistant Hall effect sticks, swappable components (including stick caps, D-pads, and grip weights), and an LCD display for instant on-board customization.

You can pre-order the controller now at Nacon's store page for $199.90 / £179.90, which is overall cheaper than the Revolution 5 Pro's $199.99 / £199.99. It's due to be available from April 30, 2025. UK folks can also pre-order at Argos should they desire.

Image 1 of 4
Revolution X Unlimited
(Image credit: Nacon)

I got some brief hands-on time with the Revolution X Unlimited at a recent Nacon event in Paris, and while my session was short I came away quite impressed.

The biggest surprise for me was the in-built LCD screen. I'm usually not a fan of these on controllers as I find they can be overly complicated and an unnecessary battery drain. On the Revolution X Unlimited, the screen was accessible at the press of a button, its menu was very clean and all options (such as button mapping and stick sensitivity) were simple and to the point.

Made with competitive players in mind, the Revolution X Unlimited will also feature dedicated PC and 'Shooter Pro' profiles. The former aims to reduce latency to around a millisecond on PC via a wired connection and even enables keyboard shortcuts for those remappable buttons (this time found on both the top and rear of the pad. The latter removes stick deadzone entirely, which in theory should offer enhanced precision for the best FPS games.

If there's one concern I have, it would be in battery life. Nacon estimates you'll get "a minimum" of 10 hours of battery on a single charge which is the same as the Revolution 5 Pro. That's not a whole lot compared to some of the other best Xbox controllers. But, the Revolution X Unlimited does ship with a dedicated charging dock, providing an easy way to top up while you're away from your PC or console.

We've got another month and a half until the Revolution X Unlimited releases, but you can expect a full written review here at TechRadar Gaming in the near future.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

