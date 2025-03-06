Styx the goblin returns in Styx: Blades of Greed later this year

The third installment is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Styx: Blades of Greed
(Image credit: Cyanide Studio)
  • Cyanide Studio has revealed Styx: Blades of Greed, the third game in its stealth series
  • The game was revealed at Nacon Connect 2025 and is set to release in Fall 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC
  • Blades of Greed sees the return of Styx the goblin assassin on a quest to steal a magical resource

Cyanide Studio has announced Styx: Blades of Greed, the next installment in its stealth adventure series.

The return of Styx, the goblin assassin, comes from Nacon Connect 2025, where Cynacide revealed a Fall 2025 release date for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Fans were also treated to a cinematic trailer showcasing Styx infiltrating a castle to steal a previous item, betraying his partner in crime, and executing a few guards on his way out.

Blades of Greed is set in a vertically expressive medieval fantasy world and will feature a blend of the series' trademark stealth and action, along with a number of powerful abilities Styx can use to his advantage.

(ESRB) Styx: Blades of Greed | Reveal Trailer - YouTube (ESRB) Styx: Blades of Greed | Reveal Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

"Staying true to its winning formula, the game offers open-ended environments, a vast range of powers and tools, and multiple approaches to completing objectives," Cyanide described. "The mission? Steal Quartz, a rare and magical resource, while eliminating enemies with skill and precision."

Styx: Blades of Greed is the third game in the ongoing stealth series. The first, Styx: Master of Shadows, was released in 2014, followed by Styx: Shards of Darkness in 2017. You can wishlist the upcoming game here.

During Nacon Connect 2025, Big Bad Wolf, the studio behind Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, also announced its next narrative game, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, which is set to arrive next year.

A second H.P. Lovecraft-inspired game, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, was also revealed by Ace Team. It's described as a first-persona, co-operative horror and it's scheduled for a 2025 launch.

Both games will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

