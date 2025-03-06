Styx the goblin returns in Styx: Blades of Greed later this year

Cyanide Studio has revealed Styx: Blades of Greed , the third game in its stealth series

The game was revealed at Nacon Connect 2025 and is set to release in Fall 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC

Blades of Greed sees the return of Styx the goblin assassin on a quest to steal a magical resource

Cyanide Studio has announced Styx: Blades of Greed, the next installment in its stealth adventure series.

The return of Styx, the goblin assassin, comes from Nacon Connect 2025, where Cynacide revealed a Fall 2025 release date for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Fans were also treated to a cinematic trailer showcasing Styx infiltrating a castle to steal a previous item, betraying his partner in crime, and executing a few guards on his way out.

Blades of Greed is set in a vertically expressive medieval fantasy world and will feature a blend of the series' trademark stealth and action, along with a number of powerful abilities Styx can use to his advantage.

(ESRB) Styx: Blades of Greed | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Staying true to its winning formula, the game offers open-ended environments, a vast range of powers and tools, and multiple approaches to completing objectives," Cyanide described. "The mission? Steal Quartz, a rare and magical resource, while eliminating enemies with skill and precision."

Styx: Blades of Greed is the third game in the ongoing stealth series. The first, Styx: Master of Shadows, was released in 2014, followed by Styx: Shards of Darkness in 2017. You can wishlist the upcoming game here.

During Nacon Connect 2025, Big Bad Wolf, the studio behind Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, also announced its next narrative game, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, which is set to arrive next year.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A second H.P. Lovecraft-inspired game, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, was also revealed by Ace Team. It's described as a first-persona, co-operative horror and it's scheduled for a 2025 launch.

Both games will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.