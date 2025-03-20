The Assassin's Creed x Anti Social Social Club drop includes gaming merch that I wouldn't be embarrassed to wear

Anti Social Social Club has revealed a new Assassin's Creed collection

It features designs inspired by Assassin's Creed Shadows

Products include hoodies, t-shirts, and accessories

Fashion brand Anti Social Social Club (ASSC) has announced a new collection in collaboration with Ubisoft. Intended to celebrate the latest entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Assassin's Creed Shadows, it includes a range of streetwear items that actually look remarkably good as far as gaming merchandise goes.

The highlight of the collection for me is easily the slick white hoodie, which features a striking Assassin's Creed Shadows logo on the front and a bright red graphic featuring heroes Yasuke and Naoe on the back.

The contrast is excellent and the overall design strikes a good balance between minimalism and prominent artwork from the Assassin's Creed game.

If those colors aren't your style, there is also a distinct maroon hoodie with a front print showing a manga-style interpretation of Naoe and Yasuke plus Japanese kanji text on the arms. This is in addition to a few black hoodies, with their own unique graphics.

There are plenty of t-shirts in many different colors, with designs ranging from an illustration of Yasuke's helmet to shurikens inside the ASSC logo.

For something a little more unique consider the football jersey - which blends a sports style with prominent Assassin's Creed Shadows and ASSC logos. Similarly sporty are the tracksuit sets, featuring more bright logos and kanji.

I quite like the coach jacket too, with a cool white and grey design that shows Yasuke and Naoe wielding their trademark weapons.

Some accessories will also be available alongside these items of clothing, including a range of Assassin's Creed Shadows-inspired hats. On top of this, the brand will be releasing a ceramic sake glass set in limited quantities.

The products will be available via the Anti Social Social Club website from March 29, 8:00 PST / 11:100 EST / 15:00 GMT. Prices range from $40 to $125.