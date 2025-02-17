The Epic Games store gained 25 million new users in 2024, with $2,229 of free games up for grabs throughout the year

The Epic Games Store 2024 Year in Review reveals some interesting stats about the storefront

595 million free games were claimed with a total value of $2,229 / around £1,855 per user

Free-to-play titles when it comes to player spend and engagement

The Epic Games Store 2024 Year in Review has landed, revealing some interesting new statistics about the video game storefront.

First and foremost, the platform grew on PC with an increase of 25 million users year over year. This is in addition to 94 million new Epic cross-platform accounts (which includes those created with an Xbox, Nintendo, or PlayStation login) taking them to a total of 898 million.

2024 also saw the lunch of the Epic Games Store on mobile, which is currently available on Android worldwide and iOS in the European Union (EU).

Daily active users on the Epic Games Store platform peak at 37.2 million, while monthly active users peaked at 74 million - which is a little below last year's 75 million. In spite of this, the average daily active user count was up 6%, taking it to 31.5 million, with a similar 6% growth in average monthly active users taking it to 67.2 million.

Of course one of the biggest draws of the Epic Games Store is its free games offering, which lets you add a select game to your library at zero cost every week. 89 free games were offered in 2024, with 595 million claimed at a total value of a whopping $2,229 / around £1,855 per user (that's based on US retail prices). That's an awful lot of freebies!

As for the games that most users are playing, free-to-play titles absolute dominate the charts. Genshin Impact, Rocket League, Honkai: Star Rail, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Fortnite were by far the biggest hits in terms of player spend and engagement.

The Epic Games Store also seems to be in a good place moving into 2025, with new features planned for both the PC and mobile versions. Being able to gift games to friends is one major addition, plus the ability to pre-load titles ahead of time, and an overhauled download manager that will make it easier to stay on top of game updates.

