You may have found yourself asking how to get characters in Genshin Impact, especially if you're new to the game. Despite being enjoyed by millions around the world, Genshin Impact can be pretty daunting. If you want to get the most out of the game, you're going to need to learn how to unlock more characters.

Whether you're playing on PS5, PS4, PC, or enjoying Genshin Impact on iPhone, acquiring new characters is absolutely imperative, especially since the entire combat system hinges on switching between characters so you can take advantage of elemental weaknesses. You'll certainly need a strong roster of diverse characters if you want to make your way through the game's more challenging content.

Fortunately, we've put together this handy guide to help you get started. There's more to getting characters in Genshin Impact than meets the eye. By carefully considering in-game events as well as the details of the Wish Banner system, you'll be able to maximize your chances of getting the character you want from each use of the gacha system. It may be a lottery, but there are ways of stacking the odds in your favor. Read on to find out more.

How to get characters in Genshin Impact

How to get characters in Genshin Impact: events

(Image credit: miHoYo)

When miHoYo update Genshin Impact, this is usually accompanied by special events. Generally, you can expect an update every six weeks or so, and roughly every other update introduces the possibility of unlocking a four-star character. Characters that have been released as part of events include Fischl, Barbara and Diona, as well as Collei (pictured above).

How to get characters in Genshin Impact: the main story

(Image credit: miHo Yo)

In addition to events, several four-star characters can be unlocked by progressing the main story. These include Amber, Kaeya and Lisa, who offer Pyro, Cryo, and Electro elemental attacks respectively. This trio makes for a great set of starting characters, so we strongly recommend that new players make their way through the main story quests if they want to make the most of their Genshin Impact experience.

How to get characters in Genshin Impact: spending currency

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The most direct way to get more characters in Genshin Impact is to spend Primogems. These can be earned through events, quests, and world exploration. These can also be purchased with Genesis Crystals (which are available through the game's store) or earned through a selection of free Genshin Impact codes.

160 Primogems can be exchanged for a Fate (also called a Wish) which allows a spin on Genshin Impact's Gacha wheel. There are two Fates in Genshin Impact which are used to gamble in different ways. Intertwined Fate are spent on Character Event and Weapon Event Wishes, while Acquaint Fate is spent on Standard Wishes. More on these below.

When you use Genshin Impact's Gacha system, you are asked to select from a group of different 'Banners' which determine the likelihood of you winning certain characters or weapons.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

There are three types of Banner: Character Event Wish, Weapon Event Wish nd Standard Wish. Character Event Wish Banners last for three weeks and feature a five-star character and three four-star characters which are more likely to turn up if you select it.

Alternatively, you can select the Weapon Event Banner. As the name implies, it's not a great way to get new characters but is a great way to acquire better gear.

We also have the Standard Wish Banner. It's almost always better not to use this one since it pulls from a much larger pool of possible rewards, so you have less control over what you might pull.

There's a special, fourth kind of banner available to new players called the Beginner's Wish. it'll disappear after you've used it 20 times, but it offers discounted prices and a guaranteed character after your first 10 wishes. It's definitely worth using if you're new to Genshin Impact.

Congratulations, you now know the three best ways to unlock new characters in Genshin Impact. If you're lucky, your team will be full of great characters in no time at all.