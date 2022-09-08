Genshin Impact codes for September: get free Primogems

If you have unredeemed Genshin Impact codes, you’ve come to the right place. In this massive online RPG, it can be difficult to keep up if you’re not regularly investing money into Genesis Crystals. Gacha games can be expensive and those precious Primogems aren’t going to appear out of thin air. Fortunately, websites and streamers across the internet regularly run promotions where they give out Genshin Impact codes for free.

Genshin Impact is one of the most prolific RPGs out there, available on PS4, PS5 and PC. Heck, you can even play Genshin Impact on iPhone. On top of that, we're expecting a Genshin Impact Switch release in the future, too. A veritable army of memorable characters and a distinctive real-time combat system make Genshin a unique experience that keeps players going back for more.

MiHoYo regularly releases new codes every month or so. Many have expiry dates, so you'll want to redeem them as soon as you can to prevent disappointment. Keep an eye on MiHoYo's reveals and announcements, as those often come with new Genshin Impact codes. They also often release codes to celebrate specific in-game events and anniversaries.

Our guide will walk you through how to convert these codes into Primogems and other tasty rewards. On top of that, we’ve come across a few codes that we’re happy to share with you. Read on for some free Genshin Impact codes as well as a walkthrough on how to redeem them. With our help, your codes will be redeemed and you’ll be back in Teyvat in no time.

Genshin Impact Codes

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

Redeeming a Genshin Impact Code is relatively simple. First of all, you'll need to have created a character and leveled them to Adventure Rank ten or above. Then, head to the code redemption page (opens in new tab). Make sure you select the correct server and enter your character nickname and redemption code correctly. Then click the redeem button.

Once you've successfully redeemed your code, you'll receive your loot through the in-game mail system. Getting your hands on Primogems has never been so easy.

Primogems are an extremely important in-game currency that can be used to buy Wishes, upgrade your Battle Pass, forge Mystic Enhancement Ores, or to restore Original Resin. Given that Resin is necessary to gain rewards in Genshin Impact, having a Primogem or two in your back pocket in case you run out at a crucial time is an absolute must.

Free Genshin Impact Codes

We've also found a few Genshin Impact codes for you to use. Here are the current free codes as of September 2022. Enjoy!

6A6VJTWGCPYV – 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience

– 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience GENSHINGIFT will grant you 50 Primogems and three Hero's Wit. This code also isn't set to expire and refreshes every month or so.

will grant you 50 Primogems and three Hero's Wit. This code also isn't set to expire and refreshes every month or so. XTNDKTEBWA59 – 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s experience. Expiration date unknown

Thanks to our guide and these free Genshin Impact codes, you'll be swimming in Primogems in no time.