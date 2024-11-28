New leak claims a black version of the PlayStation Portal will be released soon

Sony will reportedly release a black version of the PlayStation Portal "soon"

The new model will seemingly cost the same as the white version

The first quantities will be "limited"

Sony is reportedly planning to release a black version of the PlayStation Portal.

That's according to the reliable data miner 'billbil-kun' of the French blog Dealabs - who previously accurately leaked the first look at the PS5 Pro - which now claims that the publisher will release a new colorway for the handheld "soon" as part of a new accessory refresh launch.

It's unclear when it will launch, but the blog claims that the first quantities available will be "limited", meaning it could lead to a stock shortage from the pre-order phase, like the original white remote player.

The new PlayStation Portal model is expected to be available in Europe, North America, and "other regions of the world", and will seemingly cost the same as the original PlayStation Portal at $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99.

A white version and a limited edition design included in the 30th Anniversary Edition Collection have only ever been released.

The latest leak of a black PlayStation Portal seems to be related to an upcoming relaunch. Earlier this week, Dealabs also reported that Sony is going to release black versions of several PlayStation accessories, including the DualSense Edge Controller, Pulse Elite headphones, and Pulse Explore earbuds.

Again, there's no estimated release for the new models, but the outlet claims they will be announced "within a month" and that they will cost the same as the original white versions.

