Sony is reportedly getting ready to release black versions of several PlayStation accessories, including the DualSense Edge controller, Pulse Elite, and Pulse Explore

The DualSense Edge, Pulse Elite, and Pulse Explore are reportedly getting black versions

They will seemingly cost the same as the original white versions

Sony is expected to announced the new models within the month

Sony is reportedly going to release black versions of several PlayStation accessories before the end of the year.

That's according to reliable data miner 'billbil-kun' of the French blog Dealabs, who recently claimed that the company is preparing to release the DualSense Edge Controller, Pulse Elite headphones, and Pulse Explore earbuds in the color black.

Although there isn't an exact date, Billbil-kun reports that these new models will be announced "within a month", meaning we could receive official confirmation ahead of Christmas.

These PS5 accessories have only ever been available in white, aside from the DualSense Edge featured in the recently released 30th Anniversary Edition Collection. However, the data miner claimed that the new black versions will reportedly be priced the same:

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – Black : $199.99 / £209.99 / €239.99

Pulse Elite Wireless Headphones – Black : $149.99 / £129.99 / €149.99

Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds – Black : $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99

Last week, Billbil-kun also accurately reported the leak of Sony's Black Friday deals, which have now officially gone live. Right now, a range of PlayStation accessories and consoles are now on sale to celebrate the annual event, including the Pulse Elite headphones and Pulse Explore earbuds, a collection of DualSense Wireless Controllers, the PSVR 2, PS5 console covers, and more.

To stay up to date on all the latest deals, be sure to check out our live blog for the best Black Friday PS5 and PS5 Pro deals and discounts.

