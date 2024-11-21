Xbox's Black Friday deals are here including big discounts on Xbox consoles, controllers and games

Xbox has shared its exclusive Black Friday deals

Save money on an Xbox Series S and a selection of Xbox controllers

Xbox is offering up to 55% off popular Xbox Game Studios titles

Black Friday week has finally arrived and to kick off the seasonal event, Xbox has revealed a range of exclusive Black Friday deals.

Now available on the Microsoft Store, Xbox is offering discounts on select Xbox consoles, including a £40 off deal for the Xbox Series S (512GB) and the Xbox Series S Family & Friends bundle.

Refurbished consoles are on sale too, with the same £40 off deal, and consumers can also get their hands on an Xbox Series X Console Wrap - Mineral Camo thanks to a 50% discount.

Xbox is also offering 20% off on a selection of Xbox Controllers, including some from its latest collection, Sky Cipher and Ghost Cipher.

Those who purchase a standard or Elite Xbox Design Lab controller will also be treated to a free engraving on their pad while the Black Friday deal is active.

It's confirmed that hardware offers will only be available from November 21 and will run until December 2, although the free engraving will run until December 5.

For those thinking about resubscribing to Xbox Game Pass, now may be the best time, because Microsoft is now offering 14 days of PC Game Pass for just £1.

This subscription will give members access to new games on day one, including Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, which arrives on December 9. After the 14 days are up, it will cost £9.99 a month.

Finally, Xbox is also offering up to 55% off popular Xbox Game Studios releases, including Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Legends, and Halo Infinite.

To keep up to date on all the latest offers, be sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday Xbox deals.