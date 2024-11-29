I've been covering Black Friday Xbox deals for nearly half a decade, and these are my 23 favorite discounts from this year's sales event

Consoles, controllers, storage and more!

Covering Black Friday Xbox deals is something I've been doing for a good number of years now, so I feel confident that I can leverage that expertise to bring you the very best in discounts and savings Microsoft has put forward during this year's sales event.

Headlines include big savings on the Xbox Series X Digital Edition, which Amazon has listed at $398 (was $449.99), and a huge $20 off the Xbox Wireless Controller, taking it down to just $39.99 (was $59.99).

It's been a fantastic year for storage expansion card deals, too. Take this impressive WD Black C50 (1TB) discount, for example, which drops the storage card below $100 for the first time at Best Buy. It's now $99.99 (was $149.99) at the popular US retailer. The 1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card also has a decent discount, down to $129.99 (was $159.99) at Amazon.

Below, I've compiled a veritable laundry list of Black Friday Xbox deals. They're all separated by category, making it easier to search for the products you're looking for - be that consoles, controllers, storage, or otherwise.

Black Friday Xbox deals: consoles

Xbox Series X Digital Edition (1TB)
Xbox Series X Digital Edition (1TB): was $449.99 now $398 at Amazon

It's the best deal we've seen to date for the Xbox Series X Digital Edition. Under normal circumstances, I'd find the all-digital model a little tough to recommend thanks to its lack of a disc drive and relatively high sticker price. But this is a fine discount that takes the console below $400.

Price check: Best Buy - $399.99 | Target - $399.99

UK price: John Lewis - £429.99

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Edition
Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Edition: $599.99 at Best Buy

While not a discount in and of itself, the Galaxy Black Xbox Series X is worth buying at Best Buy as you'll bag a free $75 gift card which can be spent on anything you'd like at the storefront. Want a new game or perhaps an Xbox Game Pass subscription? This is perfect for that. Sadly, UK availability is limited at present.

Price check: Microsoft Store - $599.99

Xbox Series S (512GB)
Xbox Series S (512GB): was $299.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Currently, the best US price for the Xbox Series S is over at Best Buy. Admittedly, the UK price is actually slightly better here, where it's available for less than £200.

Price check: Target - $249.99

UK price: Argos - £199.99

Black Friday Xbox deals: controllers

Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black)
Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

By far the best Xbox Wireless Controller saving we've seen this year. This just about matches the Carbon Black controller's lowest ever price on record. Better still, many of the controller's alternate colorways have received discounts, too!

Additional colors:

Velocity Green: was $64.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
Deep Pink: was $64.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
Astral Purple: was $64.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
Electric Volt: was $64.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

UK price: Argos - £38.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Ghost Cipher)
Xbox Wireless Controller (Ghost Cipher): was $69.99 now $45 at Walmart

Easily my favorite Xbox Wireless Controller colorway to date, this massive Walmart discount isn't to be missed.

Price check: Target - $45.49

UK price: Argos - £44.99

Thrustmaster eSwap X2
Thrustmaster eSwap X2: was $169.99 now $135.28 at Amazon

A pretty decent discount for the excellent Thrustmaster eSwap X2 here. If you love the idea of being able to swap around individual controller modules to suit your preferences, take a look at this one.

Price check: Target - $152.09 | Best Buy - $169.99

UK price: Amazon - £119.99

Turtle Beach Recon Controller
Turtle Beach Recon Controller: was $59.95 now $29.95 at Best Buy

An absolutely superb price for the Turtle Beach Recon here. This controller is designed with voice comms in mind and features a whole bunch of on-board voice and mic controls.

Price check: Amazon - $39.99

UK price: Very - £34.99

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra
Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra: was $199.99 now $179.99 at Walmart

Our pick for the best premium Xbox controller has a modest $20 saving at Walmart right now. With an in-built screen for tracking various stats and overall superb build quality and performance, it's absolutely worth considering at this price.

Price check: Best Buy - $179.99

UK price: Currys - £169

Victrix Pro BFG
Victrix Pro BFG: was $179.99 now $159.99 at Best Buy

A modest but still very decent saving for the Victrix Pro BFG at Best Buy. Much like the eSwap X2, this controller features easily swappable modules that can be customized to your preferences. An excellent controller overall.

Price check: Amazon - $159.99

UK price: Argos - £119.99

Black Friday Xbox deals: headsets

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

A record-low price for the relatively new refresh of the Stealth 700 sends it crashing down to an excellent mid-range price. Turtle Beach typically impresses on gaming headsets, and this will pair very well with that Recon controller deal above.

Price check: Best Buy - $149.99

UK price: HMV - £129.99

RIG 800 Pro HX
RIG 800 Pro HX: was $149 now $99.99 at Amazon

One of my personal favorite gaming headsets is currently about a dollar shy of its lowest-ever Amazon price on record. These cans sound fantastic, but the comfort factor is practically unrivaled here in that mid-range space.

Price check: Best Buy - $99.99

UK price: Amazon - £89.90

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X: was $179.99 now $132.99 at Amazon

Genuinely one of the nicest Xbox gaming headsets on the block, SteelSeries' penchant for excellent sound and build quality is fully represented here. It's a record-low Amazon price here for the headset, too.

Price check: Best Buy - $134.99

UK price: SteelSeries - £129.99

Razer BlackShark V2 X
Razer BlackShark V2 X: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

As budget picks go, few are better than this wired headset from Razer. I own one of these at home, and get regular use out of it thanks to its impressive sound quality, excellent mic and superb comfort factor. Goes above and beyond considering its price point.

Price check: Best Buy - $34.99

UK price: Amazon - £44.99

Black Friday Xbox deals: storage

Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (1TB)
Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (1TB): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Walmart

Seagate's been no stranger to discounts for its Xbox Expansion Card this Black Friday. This is actually price-matching its Amazon rate we saw a few days back, making this a great option if you prefer to shop at Walmart. Oh, and the 2TB variant is on offer, too.

2TB: Walmart - $199.99

Price check: Best Buy - $129.99

UK price: Very - £159.99

WD Black C50 (1TB)
WD Black C50 (1TB): was $149.99 now $99.99 at Walmart

It's a record-low price for the WD Black C50 1TB model here. Now that it's below 100 bucks, I can fully recommend purchasing this especially if you're sick and tired of running out of storage space on your Xbox Series X|S console.

Price check: B&H - $99.99

UK price: SanDisk - £114.99

WD Black P40 (1TB)
WD Black P40 (1TB): was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

As this is an external hard drive, you're only able to store Xbox Series X|S games on it as opposed to running them. However, it's still a great portable storage option and can store and play Xbox One games, adding some value.

Price check: Best Buy - $179.99

UK price (2TB): Amazon - £166.99

Black Friday Xbox deals: games

EA Sports College Football 25
EA Sports College Football 25: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Walmart

This is easily the best price we've ever seen for the popular sports title on Xbox. If you've been holding off, you'll be well rewarded with this phenomenal discount.

Price check: Best Buy - $29.99

UK price (Digital code): Amazon - £41.99

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: was $69.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is one of my top picks for game of the year, and Amazon's Black Friday sales has the RPG at a significant discount right now. I'm already a massive Yakuza / Like a Dragon fan and the eighth mainline entry did not disappoint.

Price check: Walmart - $33.01

UK price: Amazon - £23.69

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

If you've still yet to play Elden Ring, you have every reason to do so with this discount. This version includes the full base game plus the excellent Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Price check: Best Buy - $49.99

UK price: Amazon - £39.95

