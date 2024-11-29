I've been covering Black Friday Xbox deals for nearly half a decade, and these are my 23 favorite discounts from this year's sales event

Covering Black Friday Xbox deals is something I've been doing for a good number of years now, so I feel confident that I can leverage that expertise to bring you the very best in discounts and savings Microsoft has put forward during this year's sales event.

Headlines include big savings on the Xbox Series X Digital Edition, which Amazon has listed at $398 (was $449.99), and a huge $20 off the Xbox Wireless Controller, taking it down to just $39.99 (was $59.99).

It's been a fantastic year for storage expansion card deals, too. Take this impressive WD Black C50 (1TB) discount, for example, which drops the storage card below $100 for the first time at Best Buy. It's now $99.99 (was $149.99) at the popular US retailer. The 1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card also has a decent discount, down to $129.99 (was $159.99) at Amazon.

Below, I've compiled a veritable laundry list of Black Friday Xbox deals. They're all separated by category, making it easier to search for the products you're looking for - be that consoles, controllers, storage, or otherwise.

Black Friday Xbox deals: consoles

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Edition: $599.99 at Best Buy While not a discount in and of itself, the Galaxy Black Xbox Series X is worth buying at Best Buy as you'll bag a free $75 gift card which can be spent on anything you'd like at the storefront. Want a new game or perhaps an Xbox Game Pass subscription? This is perfect for that. Sadly, UK availability is limited at present. Price check: Microsoft Store - $599.99

Black Friday Xbox deals: controllers

Black Friday Xbox deals: headsets

Black Friday Xbox deals: storage