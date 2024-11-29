I've been covering Black Friday Xbox deals for nearly half a decade, and these are my 23 favorite discounts from this year's sales event

Covering Black Friday Xbox deals is something I've been doing for a good number of years now, so I feel confident that I can leverage that expertise to bring you the very best in discounts and savings Microsoft has put forward during this year's sales event.
Headlines include big savings on the Xbox Series X Digital Edition, which Amazon has listed at $398 (was $449.99), and a huge $20 off the Xbox Wireless Controller, taking it down to just $39.99 (was $59.99).
It's been a fantastic year for storage expansion card deals, too. Take this impressive WD Black C50 (1TB) discount, for example, which drops the storage card below $100 for the first time at Best Buy. It's now $99.99 (was $149.99) at the popular US retailer. The 1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card also has a decent discount, down to $129.99 (was $159.99) at Amazon.
Below, I've compiled a veritable laundry list of Black Friday Xbox deals. They're all separated by category, making it easier to search for the products you're looking for - be that consoles, controllers, storage, or otherwise.
Black Friday Xbox deals: consoles
It's the best deal we've seen to date for the Xbox Series X Digital Edition. Under normal circumstances, I'd find the all-digital model a little tough to recommend thanks to its lack of a disc drive and relatively high sticker price. But this is a fine discount that takes the console below $400.
Price check: Best Buy - $399.99 | Target - $399.99
UK price: John Lewis - £429.99
While not a discount in and of itself, the Galaxy Black Xbox Series X is worth buying at Best Buy as you'll bag a free $75 gift card which can be spent on anything you'd like at the storefront. Want a new game or perhaps an Xbox Game Pass subscription? This is perfect for that. Sadly, UK availability is limited at present.
Price check: Microsoft Store - $599.99
Currently, the best US price for the Xbox Series S is over at Best Buy. Admittedly, the UK price is actually slightly better here, where it's available for less than £200.
Price check: Target - $249.99
UK price: Argos - £199.99
Black Friday Xbox deals: controllers
By far the best Xbox Wireless Controller saving we've seen this year. This just about matches the Carbon Black controller's lowest ever price on record. Better still, many of the controller's alternate colorways have received discounts, too!
Additional colors:
Velocity Green: was $64.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
Deep Pink: was $64.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
Astral Purple: was $64.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
Electric Volt: was $64.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
UK price: Argos - £38.99
Easily my favorite Xbox Wireless Controller colorway to date, this massive Walmart discount isn't to be missed.
Price check: Target - $45.49
UK price: Argos - £44.99
A pretty decent discount for the excellent Thrustmaster eSwap X2 here. If you love the idea of being able to swap around individual controller modules to suit your preferences, take a look at this one.
Price check: Target - $152.09 | Best Buy - $169.99
UK price: Amazon - £119.99
An absolutely superb price for the Turtle Beach Recon here. This controller is designed with voice comms in mind and features a whole bunch of on-board voice and mic controls.
Price check: Amazon - $39.99
UK price: Very - £34.99
Our pick for the best premium Xbox controller has a modest $20 saving at Walmart right now. With an in-built screen for tracking various stats and overall superb build quality and performance, it's absolutely worth considering at this price.
Price check: Best Buy - $179.99
UK price: Currys - £169
A modest but still very decent saving for the Victrix Pro BFG at Best Buy. Much like the eSwap X2, this controller features easily swappable modules that can be customized to your preferences. An excellent controller overall.
Price check: Amazon - $159.99
UK price: Argos - £119.99
Black Friday Xbox deals: headsets
A record-low price for the relatively new refresh of the Stealth 700 sends it crashing down to an excellent mid-range price. Turtle Beach typically impresses on gaming headsets, and this will pair very well with that Recon controller deal above.
Price check: Best Buy - $149.99
UK price: HMV - £129.99
One of my personal favorite gaming headsets is currently about a dollar shy of its lowest-ever Amazon price on record. These cans sound fantastic, but the comfort factor is practically unrivaled here in that mid-range space.
Price check: Best Buy - $99.99
UK price: Amazon - £89.90
Genuinely one of the nicest Xbox gaming headsets on the block, SteelSeries' penchant for excellent sound and build quality is fully represented here. It's a record-low Amazon price here for the headset, too.
Price check: Best Buy - $134.99
UK price: SteelSeries - £129.99
As budget picks go, few are better than this wired headset from Razer. I own one of these at home, and get regular use out of it thanks to its impressive sound quality, excellent mic and superb comfort factor. Goes above and beyond considering its price point.
Price check: Best Buy - $34.99
UK price: Amazon - £44.99
Black Friday Xbox deals: storage
Seagate's been no stranger to discounts for its Xbox Expansion Card this Black Friday. This is actually price-matching its Amazon rate we saw a few days back, making this a great option if you prefer to shop at Walmart. Oh, and the 2TB variant is on offer, too.
2TB: Walmart - $199.99
Price check: Best Buy - $129.99
UK price: Very - £159.99
It's a record-low price for the WD Black C50 1TB model here. Now that it's below 100 bucks, I can fully recommend purchasing this especially if you're sick and tired of running out of storage space on your Xbox Series X|S console.
Price check: B&H - $99.99
UK price: SanDisk - £114.99
As this is an external hard drive, you're only able to store Xbox Series X|S games on it as opposed to running them. However, it's still a great portable storage option and can store and play Xbox One games, adding some value.
Price check: Best Buy - $179.99
UK price (2TB): Amazon - £166.99
Black Friday Xbox deals: games
This is easily the best price we've ever seen for the popular sports title on Xbox. If you've been holding off, you'll be well rewarded with this phenomenal discount.
Price check: Best Buy - $29.99
UK price (Digital code): Amazon - £41.99
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is one of my top picks for game of the year, and Amazon's Black Friday sales has the RPG at a significant discount right now. I'm already a massive Yakuza / Like a Dragon fan and the eighth mainline entry did not disappoint.
Price check: Walmart - $33.01
UK price: Amazon - £23.69
If you've still yet to play Elden Ring, you have every reason to do so with this discount. This version includes the full base game plus the excellent Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.
Price check: Best Buy - $49.99
UK price: Amazon - £39.95