The PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds drop to their best-ever price in the Days of Play sale

Sony is running a promotion on arguably its best wireless earbuds for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation Portal in the latest Days of Play sale. Right now, you can get the PlayStation Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds for $169.99 (was $199.99) directly from the official PlayStation site. You have until 2:59 am ET on June 12, 2025 to take advantage of this price cut.

The PS Pulse Explore Earbuds are specially made for Sony's newest consoles and accessories. The package includes a PlayStation Link USB adapter for lossless wireless connection, a charging case that extends the battery life by 10 hours, a carrying case, eight earbud tips for swapping between sizes, and a USB cable.

This is the lowest price we've seen for the PS Pulse Explore Earbuds since their launch in February, so they're worth getting now if you've been waiting for a sale and own a PS5 or PS Portal.

Today's best PlayStation wireless earbuds deal

PlayStation Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds: was $199.99 now $169.99 at PlayStation Direct US The PlayStation Pulse Explore Earbuds are at their lowest price yet. These are arguably the best Sony earbuds compatible with both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation Portal, and they are also compatible with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. You get a strong, detailed sound, two hidden mics, a distinct design, and a charging case to round out the full package into a premium item for current-gen PlayStation players. Be sure to claim this offer before it expires on June 12, 2025 at 2:59 am ET. Also available at Amazon

In our PlayStation Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds review, we highlight the "detailed audio" and "robust mic", along with effective aesthetics like the "distinct design and tidy charging case." The planar magnetic drivers, the parts that convert electric signals into sound, deliver even small, typically unnoticeable sounds like rustling grass and footsteps. it offers the clarity and depth that not many other gaming earbuds can match.

These buds are especially worth noting for the PlayStation Portal, mainly because they are the best wireless earbuds that actually work with it. Not even the Sony Inzone Buds, currently our best wireless earbuds for PS5, can do that.

The PS Pulse Explore Earbuds aren't compatible with the ageing PlayStation 4, but they work with PlayStation 5, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. They also support multi-point connectivity, so you can connect to multiple sources without pairing and unpairing them.

A small note: If you want compatibility with PS4 or longer battery life, you'd be better off with the Sony Inzone Earbuds, which cost just as much as the PS Pulse Explore Earbuds. You can find it in our list of best gaming earbuds or directly from our Sony Inzone Earbuds review.