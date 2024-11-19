Black Friday PS5 accessory deals have seemingly leaked with Sony expected to offer discounts on the DualSense controller, DualSense Edge, and more

Leaks suggest Sony will cut the price of more PS5 accessories this Black Friday

The DualSense and DualSense Edge Controllers will be discounted

Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore audio accessories will also see a price cut

Sony's Black Friday deals have leaked ahead of the annual event, and it looks like it will be discounting even more PS5 accessories.

As reported by known and reliable leaker 'billbil-kun' of the French blog Dealabs, this Black Friday Sony will seeingly offer price cuts on its DualSense Wireless Controller and DualSense Edge Controller.

Starting November 22 in France and Europe, DualSense Wireless Controllers, in basic colors, will be discounted by €20 / £16. This means we can expect the price to come down from €74.99 / £62.71 to around €54.99 / £42.71.

It's unclear at this time if this offer will also apply to the Sterling Silver and Cobalt Blue DualSense controllers, the leaker said.

Meanwhile, the DualSsense Edge Wireless Controller, which normally costs €239.99 / £200, will also see a €20 / £16 discount. The Black Friday offer will apparently bring the device down to €219.99 / £184.

In addition, the Pulse Elite wireless headphones and the Pulse Explore Earbuds for the PS5 are also expected to see discounts.

In a separate blog, billbil-kun claimed that Sony will introduce a promotion on these select audio accessories for the first time since launching them in December 2023 and February 2024.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For a limited time, starting November 22, the Pulse Elite will receive a -12% discount while the Pulse Explore buds will get -36% discount.

"This promotion will be valid in France at all authorized merchants, and will probably be extended to Europe and the rest of the world regions," the leaker explained.

During the sale, the Pulse Elite will be priced at €129.99 / £108.77 / $137.55 from €149.99 / £ 125.50 / $158.70, and the Pulse Explore will cost "between 139.99 euros and 149.99 euros instead of 219.99 euros."