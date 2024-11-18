Leak suggests PS5 Slim and PSVR 2 could receive huge Black Friday deals

The details of Sony's Black Friday deals have reportedly leaked

The PS5 Slim and PSVR 2 seem set to receive major price cuts in Europe

There's no official confirmation these deals will be available worldwide

The upcoming Black Friday PS5 deals by Sony may have leaked with the latest details pointing towards not only a huge discount on the PlayStation 5 Slim but also a meaty price cut for the PSVR 2 accessory.

According to known leaker ‘billbil-kun’ at French-language blog Dealabs Magazine the PS5 Slim will receive a discount of at least €75 in Europe. This takes the price of the standard PS5 Slim console down from €549.99 to €475.99 in the region. The PS5 Slim Digital Edition will then apparently receive the same price cut, taking it from €449.99 to €374.99.

These discounts will also be available on the newly revealed PS5 Slim Cobalt Star Bundle - which contains a few bonus in-game items for Fortnite. Of course, there’s no telling whether this deal will be available in the US or UK but there are some promising signs. Most importantly, it roughly lines up with a now removed trailer posted by Sony that announced a $70 discount on the PS5 Slim over Black Friday.

The same leaker also claimed that the PSVR 2 will receive a significant discount, taking the price of the headset down to just €399.99 from €599.99. The PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle will also be available for that €399.99 price, which is a pretty exceptional deal as it usually retails for €649.99. This could be the final push that many shoppers need to pick up one of the best VR headsets on the market.

The savings are reportedly set to begin on November 22, but it is worth once again reiterating that there has yet to be any official confirmation from Sony that similar discounts will be available worldwide.

