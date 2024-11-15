These are my six favorite games from the Xbox Black Friday sale

The Xbox Black Friday sale is finally here and has really delivered the goods. There are some huge discounts on a wide range of games, with savings up to 55%. If you’ve been waiting for the chance to expand your digital game library without breaking the bank, then now is the time to strike.

Want more Black Fridays savings? (Image credit: Future) Visit our dedicated Black Friday Xbox deals page for the definitive rundown of the very best offers right now including discounted consoles, controllers, and accessories.

There are countless superb deals to be had right now, with most set to last until the end of the month. Having recently got my hands on an Xbox Series S 1TB, I’ve been gradually building up my Xbox collection and will be picking up quite a few games that I’ve had my eyes on in the sale.

If you’re wondering which savings are particularly worth your while, then you’ve come to the right place as I’ve curated this list of six hand-picked favorites to help direct you to some great offers that you otherwise might have missed.

Before we dive into the world of bargains, you can make sure that you’re getting the very biggest discounts by topping up your account wallet with an Xbox gift card at the best prices in your region below.

1. Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition

(Image credit: 2K)

If there’s just one game that you pick up in the Black Friday sale, then make it be this one. Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition is currently on sale for just $19.99 / £17.99 which is an absolutely staggering $80 / £72 discount on its regular price. I picked up a physical copy of this edition of the game for full price back when it launched in 2022 and absolutely loved it. In fact, I would go so far as to say that it’s easily the most underrated release of the last few years.

Developed by the strategy geniuses over at Firaxis Games, a name you might recognize from XCOM: Enemy Unknown or XCOM 2, this is a superhero themed turn-based strategy game with some really engaging and innovative card mechanics. It follows a team of lesser-known Marvel heroes like Magik and Nico Minoru, plus a few fan-favorites including Captain America and Doctor Strange, as they battle the forces of dark magic. You play as The Hunter, a fully customizable hero that plays a key role in the thrilling story.

In between intense turn-based battles, you get to explore and upgrade your HQ, The Abbey, while spending time with your allies. It’s a fantastic experience for proper Marvel Comics fans, but also those who just enjoy high-quality strategy games in general. Best of all, this version comes with all of the game’s DLC which adds plenty of new encounters and even more playable characters like the one and only Morbius.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Another stellar discount here, this time a mega saving of $84 / £70 on Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition. On sale for just $35.99 / £29.99, this is one that I would recommend to gamers who want absolute bang for their buck. You’re getting an absolutely gigantic open world, the fictional Caribbean island paradise of Yara, which is just bursting with countless hours of content. I’ve spent well over 100 hours in the game and still feel like I’ve only just scratched the surface of everything that it has to offer.

Of course, those looking for a more condensed experience can just stick to the story, which lasts about 30 hours and, in true Far Cry style, sees the protagonist trying to overthrow a tyrannical regime. Plenty of downloadable content has been crammed into this edition, including the Jungle Expedition Pack, Croc Hunter Pack and Vice Pack which all contain some bonus weapons and cosmetics.

You also get the season pass, with three standalone chapters inspired by villains from across the series. I wasn’t a huge fan of these, as I thought the roguelike mechanics got quite repetitive, but they’re still worth a playthrough if you’re familiar with the older games.

To top it all off, Lost Between Worlds has been bundled in too which is an enjoyable, more supernatural take on the series. You explore an alternate dimension filled with vicious crystal-like creatures under the watchful eye of a quirky alien companion. It takes about five hours to complete, making it a great little detour from the main narrative.

3. Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

One of the best games of last year for half price? You can’t go wrong with that. Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition is an absolute treat and currently discounted to only £39.99 / £32.49.

In the base game, you swap between dual protagonists Alan Wake and Saga Anderson as they investigate the mysteries of the remote American town of Bright Falls. A seemingly simple murder quickly turns into a supernatural journey as Wake, who is trapped in a nightmarish alternate dimension, tries to make contact with Anderson in order to escape.

The Deluxe Edition includes some cool cosmetics and two meaty expansions, both of which are definitely worth your time. The Night Springs DLC is quite short and episodic, offering a couple enjoyable challenges where you play as various characters from the main game. The recently released Lake House expansion is then much more meaty and really doubles down on the horror side of the franchise.

My only advice is that any newcomers complete the first game Alan Wake or Alan Wake Remastered before diving in, as otherwise the overarching plot might be quite hard to follow. Luckily that remaster is discounted too and can be yours for $7.49 / £6.24.

4. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is an almost essential pick for any Xbox owners and, if you don’t happen to have it already, it’s on sale now for just $9.99 / £7.49. For that price you’re getting six Halo games including absolute classics like Halo: Combat Evolved and beloved spinoffs such as Halo 3: ODST.

The sizable story campaigns included here are well worth the price of admission alone as you’re looking at about 55 hours worth of content when you put them all together. Multiplayer is thrown in too, with more than 120 maps and a selection of modes taken from across the games included in the collection. The Forge level editor is back too, letting you create your very own combat arenas and share them online if you so desire.

Although this collection originally launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X owners can benefit from massively improved visuals with 4K support at up to 120fps. For those on Xbox Series S, expect a 1080p picture but at a boosted 120fps frame rate. Halo 2: Anniversary, which is the version included here, also features its own remastered visuals, with the option to switch back to the original look at any time if you prefer.

(Image credit: EA)

EA Sports College Football 25 is going to be at the top of many wish lists this holiday season, but if you buy over Black Friday you can score an absolutely cracking deal on the stellar value Deluxe Edition. With $40 / £40 off, its price has come tumbling down to just $59.99 / £59.99, which is less than you might expect to pay for one of this year’s biggest sports games.

The return of the EA Sports College Football series was a huge event back in July, marking the first entry in the series since 2013. It’s been absolutely flying off the shelves, with players diving into its varied game modes including the popular College Football Ultimate Team.

This edition is perfect if you want to dive in with a big boost as it offers 4,600 College Football Points and the Extra Credit Pack.

6. Back 4 Blood

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Rounding things off is Back 4 Blood, a co-op zombie slaying extravaganza inspired by the timeless Left 4 Dead which is on sale for just $5.99 / £5.99. This is another game that I played and enjoyed back when it launched and would especially recommend it if you are looking for a cheap experience that’s absolutely fantastic with friends.

It’s got a highly replayable cooperative campaign where you fight through waves on the undead and fearsome bosses as one of eight customizable playable characters. Although it is a first-person shooter, the game uses a unique card system that controls everything from your character’s skills to your gear and the kinds of enemies that you encounter - helping every new run feel fresh.

It supports up to three other players in your team, though it is still perfectly enjoyable if you would prefer to go it alone with the AI companions. Just note that you might begin to struggle at higher difficulty levels solo.