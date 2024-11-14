The best early Black Friday Game Pass deal could come from these Amazon discounts on Xbox gift cards

Black Friday and Christmas are just around the corner and if you're looking for any early Black Friday Game Pass deals ahead of the holiday season, Amazon is currently offering an exclusive discount just for Prime members.

For those subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can save 10% on a series of Xbox Gift Cards ranging between $10 and $100.

This offer is great when you consider the exclusive discount and the fact that Amazon is rare to provide price cuts on gift cards. With Black Friday just days away, you may want to grab the offer while you can before it's gone.

Today's best early Black Friday Game Pass deals

Xbox Gift Cards are a great option for a gift, allowing the user to purchase full digital game downloads, game add-ons, in-game currency, memberships, devices, apps, movies, TV shows, and more.

If you're not a member, you can check out our Amazon Prime guide for everything you need to know, including how to sign up for a 30-day free trial.