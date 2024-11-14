The best early Black Friday Game Pass deal could come from these Amazon discounts on Xbox gift cards

Deals
By
published

Prime members, grab this offer while you can

Xbox Gift Card deal
(Image credit: Future)

Black Friday and Christmas are just around the corner and if you're looking for any early Black Friday Game Pass deals ahead of the holiday season, Amazon is currently offering an exclusive discount just for Prime members.

For those subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can save 10% on a series of Xbox Gift Cards ranging between $10 and $100.

This offer is great when you consider the exclusive discount and the fact that Amazon is rare to provide price cuts on gift cards. With Black Friday just days away, you may want to grab the offer while you can before it's gone.

Today's best early Black Friday Game Pass deals

$10 Xbox Gift Card
$10 Xbox Gift Card: was $10 now $9 at Amazon US

Probably the least exciting out of the bunch, this deal with save you $1 with the Prime exclusive discount.

View Deal
$15 Xbox Gift Card
$15 Xbox Gift Card: was $15 now $13.50 at Amazon US

Again, not a major discount, but the 10% off will save you two extra bucks.

View Deal
$20 Xbox Gift Card
$20 Xbox Gift Card: was $20 now $18 at Amazon US

This $20 gift card is now down to $18, a mid-range product that can make a great stocking filler.

View Deal
$25 Xbox Gift Card
$25 Xbox Gift Card: was $25 now $22.50 at Amazon US

Save $2.50 with Amazon's 10% discount for the $25 gift card.

View Deal
$30 Xbox Gift Card
$30 Xbox Gift Card: was $30 now $27 at Amazon US

Getting more into the high end now, you'll be able to save $3 here.

View Deal
$40 Xbox Gift Card
$40 Xbox Gift Card: was $40 now $36 at Amazon US

Get four bucks off for this $40 gift card, and you're also on your way to the price of a game.

View Deal
$50 Xbox Gift Card
$50 Xbox Gift Card: was $50 now $45 at Amazon US

You'll be able to save a good $5 with this offer, bringing this more expensive gift card down to $45.

View Deal
$60 Xbox Gift Card
$60 Xbox Gift Card: was $60 now $54 at Amazon US

One Xbox game costs around $60, so you could pick up a whole game for 10% less with this offer.

View Deal
$70 Xbox Gift Card
$70 Xbox Gift Card: was $70 now $63 at Amazon US

The higher the cost, the bigger the discount and with the $70 card, you'll save $7.

View Deal
$100 Xbox Gift Card
$100 Xbox Gift Card: was $100 now $90 at Amazon US

Finally, the 10% discount means you'll save $10 when you purchase the $100 gift card, which is the highest available option and will get you five months of Game Pass Ultimate on the cheap.

View Deal

Xbox Gift Cards are a great option for a gift, allowing the user to purchase full digital game downloads, game add-ons, in-game currency, memberships, devices, apps, movies, TV shows, and more.

If you're not a member, you can check out our Amazon Prime guide for everything you need to know, including how to sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Demi Williams