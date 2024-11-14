The best early Black Friday Game Pass deal could come from these Amazon discounts on Xbox gift cards
Prime members, grab this offer while you can
Black Friday and Christmas are just around the corner and if you're looking for any early Black Friday Game Pass deals ahead of the holiday season, Amazon is currently offering an exclusive discount just for Prime members.
For those subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can save 10% on a series of Xbox Gift Cards ranging between $10 and $100.
This offer is great when you consider the exclusive discount and the fact that Amazon is rare to provide price cuts on gift cards. With Black Friday just days away, you may want to grab the offer while you can before it's gone.
Today's best early Black Friday Game Pass deals
Probably the least exciting out of the bunch, this deal with save you $1 with the Prime exclusive discount.
Again, not a major discount, but the 10% off will save you two extra bucks.
This $20 gift card is now down to $18, a mid-range product that can make a great stocking filler.
Save $2.50 with Amazon's 10% discount for the $25 gift card.
Getting more into the high end now, you'll be able to save $3 here.
Get four bucks off for this $40 gift card, and you're also on your way to the price of a game.
You'll be able to save a good $5 with this offer, bringing this more expensive gift card down to $45.
One Xbox game costs around $60, so you could pick up a whole game for 10% less with this offer.
The higher the cost, the bigger the discount and with the $70 card, you'll save $7.
Finally, the 10% discount means you'll save $10 when you purchase the $100 gift card, which is the highest available option and will get you five months of Game Pass Ultimate on the cheap.
Xbox Gift Cards are a great option for a gift, allowing the user to purchase full digital game downloads, game add-ons, in-game currency, memberships, devices, apps, movies, TV shows, and more.
If you're not a member, you can check out our Amazon Prime guide for everything you need to know, including how to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
