Is the PS5 Slim getting a discount for Black Friday? Even Sony doesn't seem sure as it delists trailer announcing the deal

Sony announced a chunky $70 discount for the PS5 Slim

However, the trailer for the deal has now been delisted

It seems likely that the deal will resurface closer to Black Friday

It looks like the PS5 Slim is getting a slight discount over the Black Friday sales period... or is it?

As spotted by IGN, Sony released a short trailer announcing that the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is to be reduced to $379.99 - a pretty sizeable $70 off its $449.99 retail price in the US. However, trying to watch the trailer at this point won't do you any good as Sony very quickly delisted it after it went live yesterday (November 12).

While there was no start date attached to the deal, it was due to run all the way up until December 24 - so plenty of time to nab one in time for Christmas. The deal would've been quite a boon for those planning on buying a PS5 disc drive, which retails for $79.99. That would bring the total price up to $459.98 - about $40 cheaper than the PS5 Slim console with the disc drive included.

The most likely reason for the trailer being delisted is that it was simply posted too early. Black Friday PS5 deals commence on November 29, so we could see PlayStation's official channels repost the deal trailer a little closer to the time.

Curiously, there's no word on whether or not the standard PS5 Slim with the disc drive included will receive a Black Friday discount, though this could also be up to individual retailers' discretion. We also don't know if the deal will be reflected in other parts of the world such as the UK and Australia.

All we can say at this point, really, is watch this space. We'd be surprised if Sony decided to cancel the deal entirely, as there will no doubt be plenty of buyers eager to grab the console at a discount in time for the Holidays.

