Black Friday PS5 controller deals - early DualSense discounts

If you're going to be on the lookout for a new PlayStation 5 controller this Black Friday, then chances are that you're going to have a lot of options at your fingertips. While the PS5 console comes bundled with a DualSense controller as standard, making it a perfect pick if you're after a simple replacement or something a friend can use for local multiplayer gaming, there are still some pretty compelling reasons to consider the many alternatives currently available.

The DualSense Edge, Sony's most premium controller, is normally pretty expensive but, with the right deal, it could be well worth picking up. Similarly, the many third-party offerings from companies like SCUF can be expensive but offer a huge number of additional features to help improve your play. Third-party manufacturers also often offer bigger discounts compared to Sony.

Even if you are shopping for a plain old DualSense, however, it's highly likely that that many color options will be subject to discounts. While investing in a bright pink or baby blue controller would normally be a fair bit more expensive than the basic white, Black Friday can help even out the prices across the board. This guide aims to collect the very best PS5 controller deals and provide all the expert buying advice that you need to make an informed purchase decision. Also keep an eye on our main page for the very best Black Friday gaming deals, which contains plenty more PS5-related buying advice.

Black Friday PS5 controller Deals - DualSense controllers

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller: $69 at Amazon

Watch for further discounts - A $0.99 discount on RRP isn't anything to write home about but, if the Black Friday deals that we saw last year are anything to go by, you can expect to see discounts of around $20 when Black Friday comes around.

PlayStation DualSense Midnight Black: $69 at Amazon

Expect deals on other colors too - We also saw plenty of deals on other DualSense colors last year. This Midnight Black controller, for example, reached its lowest ever price with a $20 discount. We think there might be a potentially higher price cut this year.

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller: $199.99 at Best Buy

Buy open box for an early discount - We also suspect that the more premium DualSense Edge will receive a handful of decent discounts this year. If you want to buy before Black Friday, however, you can currently buy an open box model at Best Buy at prices from $168.99.

Black Friday PS5 controller deals - Third-party controllers

Scuf Reflex: from $199.99 at SCUF

Expect about 20% off - Last year, SCUF offered a discount code that granted 20% off customized versions of their premium line of Reflex controllers from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday. We think that a similar discount is likely to happen this year, so keep an eye out for any codes.

Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller: $123.99 at Amazon

Currently below RRP - The Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller received a good discount last Black Friday, but it is still currently available for below its retail price. Pick this up if you're after a premium controller for less.

PDP Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller: $179.99 on Amazon

Ideal for customization - with its modular design, this recent pro controller from PDP is absolutely incredible when it comes to customization. Keep an eye out for discounts on Black Friday if you want a controller that you can easily tweak to your liking.

Black Friday PS5 controller deals - UK

DualSense controllers

PlayStation DualSense White: Was £64.99 now £59.99 at Currys

Save £5 - A modest saving if you want to pick up an additional controller. With free next day delivery, this deal is perfect if you need something quick. If you can hold out until Black Friday, however, we expect to see a £15 discount.

DualSense Midnight Black: Was £64.99 now £59.99 at Currys

Save £5 - Another small discount from Currys. Like the White version of the DualSense Wireless Controller, this Midnight Black edition is offered with free next day delivery. This model also saw a £15 discount on Black Friday last year, so we recommend holding off until the big day.

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller: £209.99 at Argos

Pick up in store - If you're absolutely desperate to get your hands on a DualSense Edge right now, we recommend Argos thanks to its handy click and collect service.

Third-party controllers

Scuf Reflex: from $199.99 at SCUF

Expect about 20% off - Just like in the US, SCUF offered a discount code that granted 20% off customized versions of their premium line of Reflex controllers from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday last year. We think that a similar discount is likely to happen this year, so keep an eye out.

PDP Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller: was £179.99 now $159.99 at Argos

Save £20 - This recent pro PS5 controller from PDP is absolutely incredible when it comes to customization thanks to its modular design. Right now, you can find it for £20 off at Argos.

Black Friday PS5 controller deals FAQs

When do Black Friday PS5 controller deals start in 2023? Black Friday PS5 controller deals officially begin on Black Friday which, this year, takes place November 24. Many retailers often roll out some of their best deals early, however, so you can expect to see a handful of good deals popping up from as early as the end of October. These increase in frequency the closer we get to that November 24 date.

Should I wait for Black Friday PS5 controller deals? If you're in the market for a new PS5 controller, we really recommend waiting for Black Friday deals. Unlike the console itself, the DualSense Wireless Controller frequently receives good Black Friday discounts meaning that you could save some serious cash by waiting.

Black Friday PS5 Controller Deals - What to expect

Judging from what we saw last year, we expect to see a range of discounts on PlayStation 5 controllers. This includes the basic DualSense model and potentially the pricey DualSense Edge. We expect discounts to also include other DualSense color options, like Nova Pink or Midnight Black.

Outside of Sony's own offerings, we expect some third-party manufacturers to offer their own controllers at a discount. Thanks to their range of premium features, the more expensive offerings by the likes of PDP or SCUF could become very compelling DualSense alternatives with the right discount. Keep an eye on the list of retailers that we have provided and, if you spot a good deal, don't forget to act fast as the stock could go quick.

