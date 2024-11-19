Sony is reportedly in talks to acquire Kadokawa, the owner of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne developer FromSoftware
A deal could be signed in weeks
- Sony is reportedly in talks to acquire Kadokawa, the owner of FromSoftware
- Sources claim talks are still ongoing but a deal could be signed in weeks
- Sony currently has a 2% stake in Kadokawa
Sony is reportedly looking to acquire the Japanese publishing company Kadokawa, the owner of Elden Ring developer FromSoftware.
According to a recent Reuters report, two sources familiar with the matter claimed that talks between the PlayStation owner and Kadokawa are ongoing.
The sources said that if the talks are successful, a deal could be signed "in the coming weeks".
Sony currently has a 2% stake in Kadokawa and a 14% stake in FromSoftware itself. It also has ownership of the Demon's Souls and Bloodborne franchises, while FromSoftware owns the rights to Elden Ring and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
Kadokawa is also the owner of developer Acquire, the studio behind the recently released Mario & Luigi: Brothership on Nintendo Switch and Octopath Traveler.
The publisher acquired the studio in February this year, at the time saying that it has "multiple game titles in the development pipeline, both for consoles and mobile platforms" and is looking to "further strengthen the ability to create IP in games".
Elsewhere, The Game Awards has announced the nominees for The Game Awards 2024, which is set to take place next month.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
For the first time in 10 years, downloadable content (DLC) and expansions are eligible for major awards, including Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, which has been nominated in several categories including Game of the Year.
You might also like...
- Best soulslike games - get good with these challenging gems
- Black Friday PS5 Pro deals: my favorite discounts and deals on all things PlayStation ahead of the big sales period
- Xbox boss Phil Spencer says 'we’ll definitely do more consoles' as well as 'other devices' in the future but seems against a mid-generation leap like the PS5 Pro