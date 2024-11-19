Sony is reportedly in talks to acquire Kadokawa, the owner of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne developer FromSoftware

Sony is reportedly in talks to acquire Kadokawa, the owner of FromSoftware

Sources claim talks are still ongoing but a deal could be signed in weeks

Sony currently has a 2% stake in Kadokawa

Sony is reportedly looking to acquire the Japanese publishing company Kadokawa, the owner of Elden Ring developer FromSoftware.

According to a recent Reuters report, two sources familiar with the matter claimed that talks between the PlayStation owner and Kadokawa are ongoing.

The sources said that if the talks are successful, a deal could be signed "in the coming weeks".

Sony currently has a 2% stake in Kadokawa and a 14% stake in FromSoftware itself. It also has ownership of the Demon's Souls and Bloodborne franchises, while FromSoftware owns the rights to Elden Ring and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Kadokawa is also the owner of developer Acquire, the studio behind the recently released Mario & Luigi: Brothership on Nintendo Switch and Octopath Traveler.

The publisher acquired the studio in February this year, at the time saying that it has "multiple game titles in the development pipeline, both for consoles and mobile platforms" and is looking to "further strengthen the ability to create IP in games".



