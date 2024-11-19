The Game Awards 2024 nominees have been announced with Shadow of the Erdtree being the first DLC to be up for a Game of the Year award
The Game Awards is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year
The Game Awards has announced the nominees for The Game Awards 2024.
In a recent livestream, host Geoff Keighley revealed the annual showcase's contenders that are up for an award for categories including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Performance, and more.
What's most surprising about this year's event, which is also celebrating its 10th anniversary, is that downloadable content (DLC) and expansions are now eligible for major awards for the first time.
This year Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has been nominated in several categories, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best RPG, and Best Art Direction.
The Game Awards 2024 airs on December 12 with voting now open here. You can check out the full list of nominees below.
The Game Awards 2024 Nominees:
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Metaphor Re: Fantazio
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Metaphor Re: Fantazio
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor Re: Fantazio
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor Re: Fantazio
- Neva
Best Score and Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
- Brianna White - Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Hannah Telle - Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens - Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2
Innovation In Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Games For Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Ongoing
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Best Indepdendent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lrelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR / AR
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Action / Adventure
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel VS Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Best Family
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim / Strategy
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports / Racing
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Content Creator of the Year
- Caseoh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamerz
- Typicalgamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- 33
- Aleksib
- Chovy
- Faker
- Zywoo
- Zmjjkk
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- Navi
- T1
- Team Liquid
