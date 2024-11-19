The Game Awards 2024 nominees have been announced with Shadow of the Erdtree being the first DLC to be up for a Game of the Year award

The Game Awards 2024 nominees have been announced

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is the first DLC nominated for a Game of the Year award

This year's event is celebrating its 10th anniversary

The Game Awards has announced the nominees for The Game Awards 2024.

In a recent livestream, host Geoff Keighley revealed the annual showcase's contenders that are up for an award for categories including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Performance, and more.

What's most surprising about this year's event, which is also celebrating its 10th anniversary, is that downloadable content (DLC) and expansions are now eligible for major awards for the first time.

This year Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has been nominated in several categories, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best RPG, and Best Art Direction.

The Game Awards 2024 airs on December 12 with voting now open here. You can check out the full list of nominees below.

The Game Awards 2024 Nominees:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Metaphor Re: Fantazio

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor Re: Fantazio

Neva

Best Score and Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Brianna White - Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Hannah Telle - Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens - Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2

Innovation In Accessibility

Games For Impact

Best Ongoing

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

Best Indepdendent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lrelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR / AR

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard's Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action / Adventure

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Dragon's Dogma 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting

Best Family

Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim / Strategy

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports / Racing

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like A Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: THe Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

Caseoh

Illojuan

Techno Gamerz

Typicalgamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

33

Aleksib

Chovy

Faker

Zywoo

Zmjjkk

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming

Gen.G

Navi

T1

Team Liquid

