The Game Awards 2024 nominees have been announced with Shadow of the Erdtree being the first DLC to be up for a Game of the Year award

The Game Awards is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
The Game Awards has announced the nominees for The Game Awards 2024.

In a recent livestream, host Geoff Keighley revealed the annual showcase's contenders that are up for an award for categories including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Performance, and more.

What's most surprising about this year's event, which is also celebrating its 10th anniversary, is that downloadable content (DLC) and expansions are now eligible for major awards for the first time.

This year Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has been nominated in several categories, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best RPG, and Best Art Direction.

The Game Awards 2024 airs on December 12 with voting now open here. You can check out the full list of nominees below.

The Game Awards 2024 Nominees:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
  • Metaphor Re: Fantazio

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor Re: Fantazio
  • Neva

Best Score and Music

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

  • Brianna White - Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle - Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens - Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2

Innovation In Accessibility

Games For Impact

Best Ongoing

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

Best Indepdendent Game

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

Best VR / AR

Best Action Game

Best Action / Adventure

Best RPG

  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting

Best Family

Best Sim / Strategy

Best Sports / Racing

Best Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like A Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: THe Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Grand Theft Auto 6
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

  • Caseoh
  • Illojuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • Typicalgamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Best Esports Athlete

  • 33
  • Aleksib
  • Chovy
  • Faker
  • Zywoo
  • Zmjjkk

Best Esports Team

  • Bilibili Gaming
  • Gen.G
  • Navi
  • T1
  • Team Liquid

