The PlayStation Black Friday deals are headlined by 30% off PS Plus and the one deal we've always wanted - a massive 40% off PSVR 2

PlayStation has officially announced its Black Friday 2024 sales, deals, and discounts

They begin tomorrow (November 22) and end on Cyber Monday

There will be big discounts for PSVR 2, DualSense controllers, PS Plus, and more

PlayStation's official Black Friday sales are starting soon, and it's arguably the company's best yet especially if you're in the market for a certain VR headset.

Announced via the official PlayStation Blog, its Black Friday sales kick off tomorrow (November 22) and will last all the way up to Cyber Monday on December 2. They'll include a wide range of savings on hardware, software, and even PS Plus subscription time. The deals also seem to line up with a Dealabs post from reliable leaker billbil-kun which went up a few days ago.

The bulk of hardware deals will be available to browse and purchase at PlayStation Direct and a number of participating retailers. That'll likely include Amazon as well as Best Buy and Walmart in the US as well as Argos and potentially Currys in the UK.

Undoubtedly the headline discount here is for PSVR 2, which the blog post confirms will receive up to a massive 40% off. If that includes the Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle then it'll be unmissable for PlayStation stalwarts who've yet to pick up the headset for themselves.

There's also going to be up to 25% off DualSense Wireless Controller colorways, the PlayStation Pulse Elite headset, Pulse Explore buds, and even PS5 console covers. Naturally, the PlayStation Store on console will also host a tirade of excellent savings on video games. It'll likely be the best time of year to purchase some of the best PS5 games for much, much less.

PS Plus is also set to receive a huge 30% discount on 12-month memberships - massive news for anyone who's wanted to get into that Premium tier for less. Existing members can also save up to 30% when upgrading their PS Plus tier from Essential to Extra, or Extra to Premium.

At TechRadar Gaming, we'll be keeping you updated with all the best Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday PS5 Pro deals as they happen. We have a feeling that PSVR 2 will absolutely fly off the shelves now that it'll be available at a significantly reduced price. So be sure to keep PlayStation Direct and your favorite retailers bookmarked if you want to get your hands on one.

